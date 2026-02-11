Content warning: This article discusses the use of an offensive racial slur. The attached clip of Nicole using the slur is uncensored by Radar Online. Viewer discretion is advised.

HGTV star Nicole Curtis has been caught using the n-word in previously unseen footage, recorded for her show, Rehab Addict.

Radar Online exclusively obtained the leaked footage, which was buried by the HGTV network in unaired footage. Rehab Addict, which has been airing and hosted by Nicole since 2010. This month, Nicole announced the show was returning to screens, having taken a break from television starting in 2018.

Nicole Curtis asked the HGTV crew to “kill that” footage

In the exclusive clip, Nicole can be seen on a ladder, struggling with a home renovation maneuver. “Why? It’s my last one,” she complains.

Then, after something goes wrong with the maneuver, Nicole casually drops the highly offensive word.

“Oh, fart [n-word].”

The HGTV crew then burst out laughing at her. “What the f*ck is that that I just said?” Nicole exclaims, surprised at her own words.

Then, a concerned Nicole asks the camera crew to kill the footage of the incident. She speaks to an off-camera person named Nick. “Nick, you gotta, you gotta-can you kill that?”

Nick responds, “No. I’ve got 35 minutes. I’m not killing it.” Nicole then says, “Oh, f*ck my life.”

A source told Radar Online that “Nick” is likely either crew member Nyk Fry or Nick Christopulos, who are credited in the episode where Nicole wears the outfit shown in the unaired clip. Additionally, HGTV were approached for a comment on the shocking clip, but declined to provide one.

Nicole announced on her Instagram on February 9 that her long-shelved home makeover show was making a return to screens. This came as a surprise, as last year the host announced she had scrapped plans to return to the series. However, the two-previously taped new episodes proved a hit with viewers, prompting a triumphant return to the network.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK HGTV COVERED FOR NICOLE CURTIS’S OFFENSIVE CONDUCT?

The post HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Caught Using N-Word in Shocking Tape appeared first on Reality Tea.