Shaun White's ex sizzles in 'the silence' in tight black dress while he's at Olympics
The Winter Games just wouldn’t be the same without snowboarding phenom Shaun White.
After taking home five Olympic medals for Team USA — three of them gold — over five Winter Games, White has returned to the international stage as a commentator for NBC.
And while he’s up in the mountains in Italy, his ex — stunning actress Nina Dobrev — is reveling in her new single era in warm Miami.
With only a black heart emoji as the caption, the Vampire Diaries star scorches in a skin-tight black dress, with her long hair worn down. But it was her song choice for the Friday, February 6 Instagram post that had her fans reeling: Depeche Mode’s classic “Enjoy the Silence.”
The post’s three photos show her sizzling solo, while Shaun was announcing the Opening Ceremonies.
A cover of the song is associated with a pivotal storyline — involving the manipulative and controlling Damon who uses women — of Dobrev’s show.
“OMG, the music… 🫨😻🖤” wrote one fan.
“NINA!” agreed a second. “The SONG!?!? 😩😭♥️”
“The tvd song omg!!” exclaimed a third.
“The song choice as well 👏,” added a fourth.
Dobrev, 37, and White, 39, broke off their five-year relationship last September, and her fans are loving watching her thrive as she flaunts her fierce new look.
“Dude i think you’re aging backwards,” raved one comment.
“Welcome back miss pierce ❤️,” said another, referencing one of Dobrev’s characters.