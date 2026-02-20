Hoford, Porzingis on "weird' feeling hosting Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO – Weird. Different.

That’s how Thursday night’s matchup between the Celtics and Warriors has been described, as Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis — two pillars of a Boston team that went 147-47 over the past two seasons, including playoffs, and accomplished the long-awaited goal of raising Banner 18 in 2024 – get ready to welcome their former teammates as visitors.

“Weird. If somebody said that while we were in Boston, that this would be the scenario, who would believe this?” Porzingis, who is making his Warriors debut, said. “But this is how it works. It works out. Obviously, we expected Boston to have some changes with the money stuff, but yeah, it’s going to be weird, especially the first game back against Boston, too. It’s going to be cool seeing all the guys again.”

Payton Pritchard offered a similar sentiment.

“It will definitely be different, and I’m looking forward to it. To go out and compete against them,” he said with a smile. “I just enjoy playing people I know. Teammates and stuff like that. Especially when they go to new teams, it’s just competitiveness.”

Horford’s impact in Boston spanned two stints (2016–19, 2021–25) and seven total seasons. He appeared in 584 combined regular-season and playoff games, 25th-most in franchise history. His 391 wins also rank 25th. In the postseason, Horford played 119 games (12th-most in franchise history) and collected 72 wins, tied with Jayson Tatum and Paul Pierce for eighth all-time.

Off the court, he was a foundational voice in the locker room. Steady, respected, and trusted by coaches and teammates alike.

“Unbelievable vet. Great teammate. Obviously, an unbelievable player,” Payton Pritchard said. “I learned a lot about how he approaches his everyday, and how he’s been able to last as long as he has in the league.”

For Horford, Thursday night carries personal meaning beyond basketball. He said he and his son, Ian, are eager to reconnect with familiar faces.

“It’s exciting for me. Just from the standpoint that I get to see a lot of people that I care about. We’ll compete on the court, and that goes on. But after that, I’ll be able to catch up with a lot of people,” he said. “It’s just very special to me. For me, it’s a lot of excitement, and my son, Ian, has been raving about seeing a lot of the guys and seeing a lot of the coaches. The whole thing. It will be cool to see everyone.”

Porzingis also left a lasting impression on the organization.

Over two seasons, the 7-foot-2 big man averaged 19.8 points on 50.2% shooting (39.2% from three), along with 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. His ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches unlocked a new dimension in the Celtics’ offense and made life easier for those around him.

“He made the game easy with his scoring ability, his height. Obviously, he created mismatches, and we benefited from that,” Pritchard said. “Just enjoyed being his teammate. He’s a great person, and I definitely miss seeing him every day.”

Looking back, Porzingis called his time in Boston “special.”

“I knew, going to Boston, it was going to be championship expectations, obviously. It wasn’t going to be like a walk in the park. Immediately, as soon as I signed, I felt the responsibility of like – even me and Al, we talked about it, just like being on that stage, playing for such a historic franchise, you feel that pressure. You feel those expectations. Especially how good the team was. We knew we had to get it done. Otherwise, it was going to be a fiasco. And every player strives to be in that position. We had the chance, and we did it once. The second year didn’t work out perfect, but we had our time there and enjoyed every moment of it, and in the end, we accomplished the big objective. You know how much I loved playing there. Just everything. The organization, the front office, playing at TD Garden – the floor, the colors. It’s an iconic franchise. It will always forever be in my memory as a special time.”

The Celtics arrive at Chase Center Thursday night 16 games above .500 at 35-19 with sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference. They are tied for the fourth-most victories in the league and need just a 15-13 finish to reach 50 wins.

Not many expected that to be the case after an offseason that saw five of the team’s top nine minute-getters depart via trade, free agency, or injury. But having seen how the organization operates, Horford said the continued success hasn’t surprised him.

“No, because of Joe [Mazzulla] and the culture that has been established in Boston,” he said. “Probably the most surprising part has been the growth of Neemi and Jordan Walsh. They have really taken huge steps in their development, in how they are playing, and in how they are impacting winning. Overall, it is kind of expected, but I just think that Brad and Joe have done such a good job over there, and it’s something that’s consistent. So I am not surprised.”