At first glance, Nikola Jokic seems to be counting down the days to his retirement. No one can blame him, though, as he has accomplished so much at just 30 years old (soon to be 31). His laid-back persona has also earned him a reputation for indifference toward basketball, leading many fans and pundits to believe he does not care.

In other words, given his personality and life outside of the NBA – marked by his love for horse racing – Jokic has nothing left to prove and can just hang his sneakers up with his Hall of Fame legacy secured.

However, unlike what his former teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, claimed, retirement is still far from the Denver Nuggetssuperstar’s mind. As long as he can help his team win, expect him to be on the floor, playing his heart out.

“To be honest, I’m going to play basketball until I can play on a high level,” Jokic told ESPN’s Malika Andrews in an interview. “Because I enjoy it and I love to play.”

A career for the NBA history books

In recent years, Jokic has been playing on a high level. He has a ring, Finals MVP, three MVPs, eight All-Star selections and seven All-NBA nods to show for it. He has been the Nuggets’ centerpiece, and in his 11th year, he still is.

This season, he is averaging 28.7 points on 59.0 percent shooting, 12.3 rebounds and 10.7 assists. Before his injury, he was leading the MVP race, keeping the Nuggets within the top three of the Western Conference.

“I’m going to play until I can perform on a high level and still kind of enjoy, still be healthy,” he said.

But for how long can he sustain this high-level play?

Like every NBA player, the Joker is not immortal. He is prone to injuries and setbacks that could alter the trajectory of his season and his overall career. This campaign alone, because of the 65-game rule, his case for his fourth MVP is at risk after missing 16 straight games.

Although Jokic could fall out of the MVP picture, he could still sustain his greatness thanks to his play style. Standing at 6’11”, he can effortlessly make high-IQ plays, score an easy point and grab the rebound without using much energy and athleticism. This can allow him to stay healthy and play well into his late 30s.

Jokic still has a lot left in store

Late in 2025, during a matchup against the Miami Heat, Jokic suffered a hyperextended left knee that sidelined him for four weeks. It was unfamiliar territory for everyone, especially the Joker, who had played at least 69 games in every season of his career up to that point.

“It was actually really interesting because I’ve never been injured before and it was a completely kind of new moment in my career,” he said. “I’m so used to playing, so used to be on the floor that I felt like I’m missing out.”

This newfound perspective just goes to show how much Jokic actually loves playing basketball, unlike what the narratives have been pushing in recent years. He admitted that he cares about the craft, but his approach to success and victories has been misconstrued by many.

Without passion, Jokic would not have reached this level of greatness. And as long as he holds on to that love for the game and stays healthy, he will not be retiring any time soon, especially since he is still out to win another championship.

The horse racing titles can wait because the Joker still has a lot left in store.

This story was originally published by Basketball Network on Feb 19, 2026, where it first appeared in the Latest News section. Add Basketball Network as a Preferred Source by clicking here.