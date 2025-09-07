Hold on, Hollow Knight fans — we’re almost there. Hollow Knight: Silksong is slated to release this coming Thursday, September 4 on PC, Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series for $19.99 / €19.99 / ¥2300.

The highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning metroidvania sees us play as Hornet as we journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts, and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.

Team Cherry finally revealed Hollow Knight: Silksong’s September 4, 2025, release date at gamescom . We learned the news via a nearly two-minute trailer dropped by Team Cherry, which showed a ton of new footage from the game. We see Hornet exploring, loads of new insectoid NPCs, dreary graveyards, swamps, a bustling city, new enemies, new bosses, an Ori-style escape sequence, and more.

Here’s when the game will unlock for you in your timezone, as confirmed by Team Cherry earlier this week. And no, there’s no way to unlock early access, I’m afraid.

Hollow Knight: Silksong global release times:

Thursday, September 4, 2025

PDT (Los Angeles):

CST (Mexico City):

EDT (New York):

ART (Buenos Aries):

BST (London):

CEST (Paris, Rome, Berlin):

GST (Dubai)

JST (Tokyo):

Friday, September 5, 2025

AEST (Sydney):

NZST (Wellington):

It’s worth noting that Team Cherry has also confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong players on Nintendo Switch can unlock “enhanced” Switch 2 features for free.

If you’re playing (or replaying) Hollow Knight before Silksong, take a look at IGN’s newly refreshed Hollow Knight walkthrough and detailed Hollow Knight interactive map to make sure you don’t miss any collectible locations.

