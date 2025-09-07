Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher wrapped nearly a year ago and has been in post-production ever since. The new season that will see Liam Hemsworth’s debut as Geralt replacing Henry Cavill still has no official trailers or promo, but now we have learned its release date.

The Witcher Season 4 sets an October release date at Netflix, spinoff is also alive

We’ve learned that The Witcher Season 4 hasn’t been delayed to 2026 and indeed will be released this October. Specifically very late October.

The exact date isn’t known to us, but we’ve just analyzed the upcoming Netflix slate and there is an available spot on October 30, 2025. The Witcher could very well take that one.

Another bit of news is that The Witcher Season 4 will be released fully on one day. All 8 episodes. No more volumes. That’s a strategy Netflix tried with Season 3 and still implements with more flagship shows like Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Last bit of news is that The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale spinoff is also alive. It will be released as a feature-length special later this year, although we don’t know the month or date.

Netflix has been very quiet about The Witcher lately and they start actively promoting a show about a month before release. They should start at least confirming a release date and dropping a teaser very soon. Bigger shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, of course get a different treatment, but we have what we have. Hopefully we’ll hear something soon.

The Witcher Season 4 is in post-production for a 2025 release. Andrzej Sapkowski’s new Witcher book Crossroads of Ravens is available in Poland and will be released internationally in September 2025. CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 4 is now in full production.

