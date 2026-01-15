If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Fear Factor is back — with a few changes. Johnny Knoxville takes over for OG host Joe Rogan, and standalone episodes are swapped for a season-long storyline: 14 contestants living in a house together, all competing for $200,000.
Since the Fear Factor reboot is broadcast on Fox — premiering on Jan. 14 — cord-cutters can stream it live on any TV streaming service that carries the network, including DirecTV (with a five-day free trial), Fubo (with a five-day free trial), Sling and Hulu + Live TV.
How to Watch Fear Factor: House of Fear: Air Date and Time, Where to Stream Online
The Johnny Knoxville-hosted reality show premieres on Fox on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. PT/ET (and can be livestreamed via DirecTV, Fubo, Sling or Hulu + Live TV). New episodes air weekly during the same time slot. Fear Factor: House of Fear will also be available on Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu the day after airing on Fox.
Since select streamers are offering free trials and limited-time discounts, viewers can catch the action at no cost; keep reading to learn more about each option.
