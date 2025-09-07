From 2021 through 2025, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) data shows that more than 160,000 truck accidents occur each year across the United States. California alone averages over 13,000 truck crashes annually during this period, ranking among the states with the highest truck accident rates.

To better understand how often truck drivers get into accidents, it helps to review national and state-level data. Often resulting in devastating injuries, extensive property damage, and loss of life, truck accidents are among the most devastating collisions on the road.

While driver error accounts for most of these crashes, other factors such as mechanical failures, overloaded cargo, and hazardous road conditions also play a role. California’s heavily traveled freight corridors, including I-5, I-10, and State Route 99, see thousands of trucks daily, creating significant risk for truckers, motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

Understanding these trends helps drivers stay alert and provides a foundation for injured parties seeking justice. Below is a summary of large truck crash data in the U.S. between January 2021 and early 2025, based on FMCSA records accessed in August 2025. The numbers are provisional and may change with ongoing updates.

Calendar Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total Crashes 171,737 170,613 159,943 156,660 70,781

In addition:

Driver error causes about 87% of truck collisions.

Large trucks can weigh up to 80,000 lbs, increasing crash severity.

Equipment failures and unsafe cargo loads are frequent factors.

Nationwide Truck Accident Statistics

Every year, thousands of people are seriously hurt or killed in crashes involving large trucks, and it’s a growing concern across the U.S. To better visualize the scope of these accidents, we’ve broken down the statistics by quarter from the FMCSA Motor Carrier Management Information System (MCMIS) data from January 2021 to July 25, 2025.

The table below shows the recorded truck collisions by quarter each year. Truck accidents vary each quarter, with some months seeing higher numbers than others.

Quarter of the Year CY 2021 CY 2022 CY 2023 CY 2024 CY 2025 1st Quarter 39,787 43,363 39,723 38,259 38,200 2nd Quarter 41,862 40,500 39,553 37,912 30,523 3rd Quarter 44,718 41,793 40,514 39,628 2,058 4th Quarter 45,370 44,957 40,153 40,861 — Total Crashes 171,737 170,613 159,943 156,660 70,781

**Note: The total number of crashes might differ from the sum of individual vehicle crash counts if some crash events involved multiple vehicles.

What causes these crashes? According to a 2022 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study, more than 90% of traffic accidents occur due to human error. Drivers often overestimate their abilities and make poor decisions, such as speeding or following too closely.

However, truck drivers aren’t always at fault. Many truckers suffer injuries from factors beyond their control: improperly loaded cargo, faulty brakes, inadequate maintenance, or dangerous road conditions. While driver behavior is significant, it’s only one piece of a complex puzzle.

Truck Accident Statistics By Severity

Breaking down truck accident data from FMCSA by severity gives us a clearer picture of how serious these crashes can be. For our lawyers, this is not just about numbers; it’s about real lives, real injuries, and the long-term impact on victims and their families. While the number of crashes has decreased in recent years, the magnitude of these incidents remains a source of concern.

Calendar Year Fatal Crashes # of Fatalities Injury Crashes # of Injuries 2021 5,169 5,820 57,052 76,947 2022 5,306 5,965 55,327 73,622 2023 4,505 5,024 54,054 72,624 2024 4,174 4,665 53,614 71,544 2025 1,633 1,796 24,281 32,245 Total Crashes 20,787 23,270 244,328 326,982

Each of these figures represents someone whose life changed forever. Every crash affects not just the victim but entire families.

Truck Drivers Involved In Injury Crashes

When a truck accident happens, many people assume the truck driver is automatically at fault. However, that’s not always the case. Collisions involving large trucks may stem from multiple factors: poorly loaded cargo, mechanical failures, hazardous road conditions, or even the negligence of other drivers.

From January 2021 to July 25, 2025, drivers aged 46 to 55 were involved in more injury crashes than drivers from other age groups. It shows that experience behind the wheel doesn’t always mean you’re safe from harm. The FMCSA breaks down the data by the age of the truck drivers involved:

Driver Age Group 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Less than 26 years old 4,505 4,546 4,363 4,441 1,713 26 – 35 years old 12,096 12,165 11,986 11,925 4,801 36 – 45 years old 12,569 12,502 12,211 12,282 4,909 46 – 55 years old 13,898 12,829 12,530 12,140 4,766 56 – 65 years old 11,629 11,050 10,792 10,544 4,209 66 – 75 years old 2,921 2,937 2,861 2,909 1,154 76 and Over 489 430 447 421 164 Missing Data 2,171 2,125 1,963 1,932 3,876 Total 57,052 55,327 54,054 53,614 24,281

Truck drivers can also become victims of crashes caused by factors outside their control. Lawyers for truck accidents may be able to investigate every aspect of an accident to determine all potential liability sources, whether it’s the trucking company, maintenance contractor, cargo loader, or another driver.

When And Where Do Most Large Truck Accidents Happen?

While collisions involving these massive vehicles aren’t as common as car crashes, they’re typically far more devastating when they occur. Commercial trucks can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded, equivalent to 20 passenger cars.

According to the National Safety Council’s 2023 report, 5,375 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes that year, revealing several important patterns.

Here’s a quick breakdown of when and where these deadly accidents most commonly occurred:

Fatal Large Truck Crash Overview (2023) Location Rural 2,669 (55.67%) Urban 2,125 (44.33%) Road Type Non-Interstate 3,676 (75.08%) Interstate 1,220 (24.92%) Time of Day Daytime 3,035 (62.09%) Nighttime 1,853 (37.91%) Work Zones Work Zone 252 (5.15%) Not Work Zone 4,644 (94.85%)

More than half of these deadly crashes occurred on rural roads, and the majority happened during daylight hours when traffic was heaviest. August and October proved to be the most dangerous months, while February recorded the fewest fatal truck crashes.

Here’s the fatal crash count per month:

January — 376

February — 349

March — 365

April — 387

May — 427

June — 416

July — 417

August — 466

September — 433

October — 468

November — 435

December — 357

These numbers also show how frequently deadly truck crashes happen. Location and time are not the only factors. It’s also about the volume of traffic, the type of road, and even the season.

Understanding these patterns helps truck drivers and motorists stay more vigilant in high-risk situations. Truck accident attorneys use this data when investigating crashes to identify contributing factors beyond just driver error.

Truck Accident Statistics In California

California’s massive freight economy moves approximately 1.4 billion tons of goods annually, worth over $2.8 trillion, according to the National Transportation Research Group (TRIP). That ranks as the second-highest freight value nationwide, with trucks serving as the backbone of this essential system.

However, this heavy truck traffic creates significant safety risks. California consistently records high numbers of truck-related crashes resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.

Here’s a breakdown of FMCSA’s California truck accident data from 2021 through the first half of 2025:

Calendar Year Fatal Crashes Injury Crashes Total Crashes 2021 456 4,756 14,353 2022 465 4,171 13,612 2023 373 3,966 12,219 2024 317 3,858 11,596 2025 68 1,607 4,755 TOTAL 1,679 18,358 56,535

**Note: Some crashes involved multiple vehicles, so totals may not add up perfectly.

These numbers are a harsh reminder that anyone can face real danger as a result of the state’s massive freight industry. Accidents are bound to happen with so many trucks on the road every day.

If you sustain an injury in a truck collision, whether you’re a driver or just in the wrong place at the wrong time, big-rig truck accident attorneys can provide you with legal guidance.

California Hotspots For Truck Accidents

With thousands of commercial trucks traveling California’s highways daily, certain areas consistently prove more dangerous than others. Specific highways, from busy interstates to congested urban corridors, see disproportionately high truck crashes.

Here are some of the highways in the state where truck accidents happen most often:

Interstate 5 (I-5) — Running from the Mexican border to Oregon, I-5 sees constant freight movement. In an LA Times report, a massive 35-vehicle pileup near Bakersfield, involving multiple trucks, left several people dead and many injured. Fog and speeding were significant factors.

— Running from the Mexican border to Oregon, I-5 sees constant freight movement. In an LA Times report, a massive 35-vehicle pileup near Bakersfield, involving multiple trucks, left several people dead and many injured. Fog and speeding were significant factors. Interstate 10 (I-10) — I-10 is a central trucking corridor through Southern California, connecting the region to the rest of the U.S. Generally, high truck volume raises serious safety concerns, especially during peak travel hours. In 2024, this route became unavailable for nearly 15 hours due to a fatal semi-truck overturn, as reported by CDLLife.

— I-10 is a central trucking corridor through Southern California, connecting the region to the rest of the U.S. Generally, high truck volume raises serious safety concerns, especially during peak travel hours. In 2024, this route became unavailable for nearly 15 hours due to a fatal semi-truck overturn, as reported by CDLLife. State Route 99 — A report from ValuePenguin noted that Highway 99 in California is one of the most dangerous roads in America. The road spanning 424 miles from California’s Central Valley has the most fatal crashes per 100 miles in the country: 62.3 between 2011 and 2015.

Truck accidents can happen with little warning, regardless of where you drive in California. When they do, the consequences often prove catastrophic due to the massive difference in size between commercial trucks and passenger vehicles. Freeway accident attorneys can help victims understand their rights in these situations.

Types Of Trucks Involved In Accidents

Commercial trucks come in various sizes and configurations, with their weight being the primary factor determining crash severity. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the potential damage in a collision.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data from 2021 to July 25, 2025, trucks weighing over 26,000 pounds consistently cause the most collisions. Here’s a quick look:

Gross Vehicle Weight CY 2021 CY 2022 CY 2023 CY 2024 CY 2025 10,000 lbs. or Less 86 73 63 58 34 10,001 lbs. – 26,000 lbs. 44,469 44,780 40,757 41,068 17,686 Over 26,000 lbs. 139,813 139,175 130,857 126,871 58,276 Missing 169 95 94 69 457 Total 184,537 184,123 171,771 168,066 76,453

Although the table above shows that massive trucks weighing over 26,000 lbs are involved in more collisions, these aren’t the only ones. Apart from log trucks, pole trailers, and intermodal container chassis, here are some of the common types of trucks that get involved in collisions:

Auto Transporters — Multi-level carriers with complex loading configurations.

— Multi-level carriers with complex loading configurations. Tanker Trucks — Usually transporting hazardous materials, creating additional risks and accidents.

— Usually transporting hazardous materials, creating additional risks and accidents. Tractor-Trailers/Semi-Trucks — The most common type in severe crashes, these 18-wheelers can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded.

— The most common type in severe crashes, these 18-wheelers can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded. Dump Trucks — Inherently dangerous due to their high center of gravity and heavy loads.

— Inherently dangerous due to their high center of gravity and heavy loads. Flatbed Trucks — Susceptible to cargo shifts and falling freight hazards.

— Susceptible to cargo shifts and falling freight hazards. Garbage Trucks — Frequent stops and wide turns create unique accident risks.

— Frequent stops and wide turns create unique accident risks. Concrete Mixers — Heavy, top-heavy vehicles with limited visibility.

— Heavy, top-heavy vehicles with limited visibility. Delivery/Box Trucks — Medium-duty vehicles for local deliveries and moving services.

Each truck type presents unique dangers in accident scenarios. Semi-truck accident lawyers understand these differences and how they affect injury cases, allowing them to assist victims.

What Causes Truck Accidents?

Commercial trucks transport essential goods across California and the nation, but their massive size and weight mean any driving error can lead to catastrophic consequences. These crashes typically stem from three main categories of causes:

Driver-Related Factors

According to the Large Truck Crash Causation Study by the FMCSA, driver decisions and behaviors contribute to approximately 87% of truck crashes. The most common driver-related factors include:

Distracted Driving — Whether they’re due to texting, eating lunch, or fiddling with the GPS, distracted driving accidents can happen in the blink of an eye.

— Whether they’re due to texting, eating lunch, or fiddling with the GPS, distracted driving accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. Fatigued Driving — Long hours and tight deadlines wear drivers down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, staying awake for 17+ hours is akin to having a blood alcohol content of 0.05. That’s dangerously close to drunk-driving territory.

— Long hours and tight deadlines wear drivers down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, staying awake for 17+ hours is akin to having a blood alcohol content of 0.05. That’s dangerously close to drunk-driving territory. Impaired Driving — Some drivers hit the road under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or even prescription medications, all of which can cloud judgment and slow reaction time.

— Some drivers hit the road under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or even prescription medications, all of which can cloud judgment and slow reaction time. Speeding — Trucks don’t stop or maneuver as easily as smaller vehicles. Driving too fast, especially in areas with truck-specific speed limits, raises the risk of jackknife accidents, rollovers, and multi-vehicle pileups.

— Trucks don’t stop or maneuver as easily as smaller vehicles. Driving too fast, especially in areas with truck-specific speed limits, raises the risk of jackknife accidents, rollovers, and multi-vehicle pileups. Reckless Driving — Tailgating, unsafe lane changes, ignoring traffic signs, or failing to use turn signals are dangerous in any vehicle. However, in a large truck, where stopping distances are longer and blind spots are bigger, even small mistakes can have devastating consequences.

— Tailgating, unsafe lane changes, ignoring traffic signs, or failing to use turn signals are dangerous in any vehicle. However, in a large truck, where stopping distances are longer and blind spots are bigger, even small mistakes can have devastating consequences. Lack of Experience — Most new drivers don’t always have the instincts to handle tricky road situations. Misjudging blind spots, stopping distances, or tight turns can endanger everyone nearby.

Moreover, trucks have substantial blind spots, especially along both sides, directly in front, and behind. If a trucker doesn’t check these areas properly before merging or turning, it’s easy to miss a smaller vehicle riding alongside. An experienced truck accident lawyer can dig into the evidence, such as dashcam footage, black box data, witness statements, and driver logs, to help determine what went wrong and who’s at fault. If you’re unsure what a truck accident lawyer does, this process shows how they uncover the truth.

Vehicle-Related Factors

Sometimes, the problem is not the driver, but the vehicle itself. Big rigs are powerful machines, but when something’s wrong under the hood or in the trailer, the results can be just as dangerous as human error. Even cars can cause accidents due to related issues. Here are a few causes:

Equipment Failure — Trucks rely on hundreds of parts working in sync. When brakes fail, tires blow out, or steering malfunctions, chaos can follow. Auto defects often stem from poor maintenance or defective parts. These may also happen in cars, which could also cause collisions. In such cases, car accident lawyers can assess if there are errors or negligence during manufacturing or maintenance.

— Trucks rely on hundreds of parts working in sync. When brakes fail, tires blow out, or steering malfunctions, chaos can follow. Auto defects often stem from poor maintenance or defective parts. These may also happen in cars, which could also cause collisions. In such cases, car accident lawyers can assess if there are errors or negligence during manufacturing or maintenance. Lack of Inspection & Maintenance — California law requires trucking companies to inspect their rigs regularly, but shortcuts happen. Ignoring routine maintenance can lead to significant issues mid-route, like brake failures or engine problems.

— California law requires trucking companies to inspect their rigs regularly, but shortcuts happen. Ignoring routine maintenance can lead to significant issues mid-route, like brake failures or engine problems. Improperly Loaded or Overloaded Trucks — Cargo has to be balanced and within weight limits. When it’s not, trucks become ticking time bombs. An uneven or overweight load can make a rig tip over, jackknife, or struggle to stop in time. In these cases, the party responsible for loading the truck is often at fault.

External Factors

Even careful drivers with well-maintained trucks face risks from:

Dangerous Road Conditions — Dangerous road conditions, such as wet pavement, construction zones, and sharp curves, can make it much harder for truck drivers to maintain control of their large, heavy vehicles, increasing the risk of an accident. Weather — Fog, rain, snow, and high winds pose significant truck hazards. Reduced visibility and slippery roads can make it tricky for drivers to adjust their speed or braking distances, creating a dangerous situation. Negligence of Other Drivers — Motorists might cut too close in front of a rig, brake suddenly, or linger in blind spots, forcing the truck driver to react quickly and potentially causing a chain-reaction crash.



Practicing caution and maintaining vehicles may help reduce the risk of these accidents. These responsibilities apply to truck drivers and other motorists.

To get a complete picture of the situation, lawyers who handle truck accident cases can investigate everything, from dashcam footage and weather data to road design and witness statements. This way, they may be able to determine the party responsible for your injuries and vehicle damage.

Legal Options After A Truck Accident

Depending on the circumstances, several legal avenues may be available to you:

Personal Injury Claim — If you suffered injuries in a truck crash caused by someone else’s negligence, such as a driver, trucking company, or maintenance provider, you may be eligible to file a personal injury claim. You may pursue claims against: Liable Party — The individual or entity directly responsible for causing the accident (e.g., a negligent truck driver or company). Third Parties — If another driver, contractor, or company’s negligence was a factor in the crash, you may be able to file a claim against that third party.

— If you suffered injuries in a truck crash caused by someone else’s negligence, such as a driver, trucking company, or maintenance provider, you may be eligible to file a personal injury claim. You may pursue claims against: Workers’ Compensation — If you suffered harm while performing your job duties, you may be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits, regardless of who was at fault.

— If you suffered harm while performing your job duties, you may be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits, regardless of who was at fault. Product Liability — If a manufacturing defect, design flaw, or failure to warn about a known danger in the truck or its components played a role in the crash, victims may be able to seek compensation under product liability law.

It is advisable to seek legal guidance from truck accident attorneys to understand your rights and what options are available in your situation. They can also explain how truck accident claims and lawsuits work.

Compensation Truck Accident Attorneys Can Help Victims Recover

Truck accident victims have the right to seek compensation for their injuries and losses, regardless of whether they are motorists, passengers, cyclists, pedestrians, or truck drivers. Understanding what damages victims can collect after a truck accident helps set realistic expectations. When another party’s negligence causes harm, California law allows victims to pursue the following damages in their personal injury case:

Economic Damages — These special damages cover the actual financial impact of the accident on your life, such as: Medical expenses Lost wages Loss of future earning capacity Property damage Rehabilitation costs Out-of-pocket expenses

— These special damages cover the actual financial impact of the accident on your life, such as: Non-Economic Damages — These general damages are the things you can’t put a price tag on but deeply affect your well-being, comfort, and overall quality of life. Examples include: Pain and suffering Emotional distress Loss of enjoyment of life Loss of companionship Disfigurement

— These general damages are the things you can’t put a price tag on but deeply affect your well-being, comfort, and overall quality of life. Examples include: Punitive Damages — In cases involving particularly egregious misconduct, such as a trucking company knowingly allowing a driver with multiple DUIs to operate their vehicles, courts may award punitive damages. This award is rare and designed to punish the wrongdoer and deter similar future conduct.

When a truck accident results in a fatality, surviving family members may file a wrongful death claim to seek compensation for funeral expenses, loss of financial support, and loss of companionship.

Lawyers for truck accidents can evaluate your case to identify the available damage categories and calculate their approximate value.

Determining Liability In Truck Accident Cases

Victims may ask, “Who is liable for truck accidents?” These cases are typically more complex than standard car accidents because multiple parties may share responsibility. Understanding potential liability is crucial for injury claims. These parties may be potentially liable:

The Truck Driver — Drivers may be liable for negligent actions, like: Violating hours-of-service regulations. Distracted or impaired driving. Speeding or aggressive driving. Failing to check blind spots. Logbook violations or falsifications.

— Drivers may be liable for negligent actions, like: The Trucking Company — Companies often bear responsibility through: Negligent hiring practices (inadequate background checks). Insufficient driver training. Encouraging unsafe practices like excessive hours. Setting unrealistic delivery schedules. Failure to maintain vehicles properly.

— Companies often bear responsibility through: Truck Manufacturers — When defective parts contribute to a crash: Brake system failures. Steering mechanism defects. Tire manufacturing flaws. Electronic control system malfunctions.

— When defective parts contribute to a crash: Cargo Loading Companies — Third-party loaders may be liable for: Overloading beyond weight limits. Improper weight distribution. Inadequate cargo securement. Hazardous material handling violations.

— Third-party loaders may be liable for: Maintenance Contractors — Shops responsible for truck maintenance can be liable for: Missed safety inspections. Improper repair work. Failure to address known mechanical issues. Using substandard replacement parts.

— Shops responsible for truck maintenance can be liable for: Government Entities — In some cases, road conditions contribute to crashes: Poor road design. Inadequate signage or signals. Failure to address known hazards. Improper construction zone setup.

— In some cases, road conditions contribute to crashes:

How Truck Accident Attorneys Establish Liability

Truck accident attorneys use multiple investigative techniques to identify the responsible parties:

Securing Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Data — Federal law requires commercial trucks to use ELDs that record driving time, rest periods, and vehicle operation. Analyzing Black Box Data — Like aircraft recorders, truck “black boxes” capture crucial information like speed, braking patterns, and engine performance before a crash. Obtaining Dashcam Footage — Many modern trucks have cameras that may have captured the accident sequence. Reviewing Maintenance Records — These documents reveal whether trucking companies performed the required inspections and repairs correctly. Examining Driver Qualification Files — These files contain critical information about the driver’s training, experience, medical certifications, and driving history. Consulting Expert Witnesses — They can work with accident reconstruction specialists, trucking safety experts, and medical professionals to strengthen your case.

Lawyers may pursue applicable insurance policies or other avenues for compensation if there are multiple parties at fault.

Questions People Usually Ask About Truck Accident Cases

How Much Does It Cost To Hire A Truck Accident Lawyer Near Me?

After a serious collision, you’re likely dealing with medical bills, car repairs, and lost income. You might be thinking, “I need a personal injury lawyer, but can I afford one?” The good news? Most lawyers who handle truck accident cases work on a contingency fee basis. Reading a detailed guide to hiring the best truck accident lawyer can also help you compare options and choose wisely.

Under this payment structure, your lawyer only receives payment if they win your case. You won’t have to worry about paying out of pocket for legal services. Instead, they will take a percentage of the settlement or court award if they win or settle the case. This portion depends on the specifics of your situation, which your attorney can discuss during the consultation. A few factors that can affect the percentage include:

Case Complexity — More complicated cases may require more time and resources, potentially leading to a higher fee.

— More complicated cases may require more time and resources, potentially leading to a higher fee. Lawyer’s Experience & Reputation — High-demand, experienced lawyers may charge a higher percentage due to their track record and skill.

— High-demand, experienced lawyers may charge a higher percentage due to their track record and skill. Case Timeline — If a case takes longer to resolve, it may affect the lawyer’s fee structure.

— If a case takes longer to resolve, it may affect the lawyer’s fee structure. Risk Level — Some cases are riskier than others, and a lawyer may charge a higher percentage to account for that risk.

It’s also important to understand that even if you don’t pay upfront lawyer fees, other expenses may still apply. Truck accident attorneys can explain these potential expenses to you before moving forward.

How Long Will It Take To Settle My Truck Accident Claim?

Every truck accident case is different, and there’s no set timeline. Thus, the time it takes depends on the details of your case. Several factors can affect how long your claim takes to resolve, such as injury recovery, liability disputes, and evidence collection. These elements also influence how much most truck accident settlements are worth:

Injuries & Recovery — Accidents involving 18-wheelers can cause severe injuries, and recovery can take a while. Sometimes, settlement negotiations won’t begin until you reach maximum medical improvement, which means you’ve recovered as much as you will.

— Accidents involving 18-wheelers can cause severe injuries, and recovery can take a while. Sometimes, settlement negotiations won’t begin until you reach maximum medical improvement, which means you’ve recovered as much as you will. Insurance & Liability Disputes — Truck collision cases typically involve multiple parties who may be at fault. Cases with ambiguous liability may take longer to settle than those with clear liability.

— Truck collision cases typically involve multiple parties who may be at fault. Cases with ambiguous liability may take longer to settle than those with clear liability. Evidence Collection — Gathering evidence takes time. Your truck accident attorney needs ample time to collect proof, such as accident reports, witness statements, surveillance footage, data from truck devices, and maintenance records.

— Gathering evidence takes time. Your truck accident attorney needs ample time to collect proof, such as accident reports, witness statements, surveillance footage, data from truck devices, and maintenance records. Negotiations & Legal Proceedings — Some cases settle quickly during negotiations. Others may drag out if talks fail and the case goes to court.

Will My Truck Accident Case Need To Go To Court?

Not necessarily. Most truck accident cases settle without trial, and even if they reach court, parties may still agree on a settlement at any stage of the legal process. With compelling evidence and expert testimony supporting your claim, trucking companies and their insurers frequently opt to settle rather than face uncertain trial outcomes.

If your case does proceed to trial, big rig truck accident lawyers can assist you with court proceedings while keeping you fully prepared and informed. If you already have an attorney, it is advisable to get free accident lawyer advice from them if taking your case to court is a practical option for your case.

