The Brawl Stars Brawl-O-ween event is offering players a chance to get Candy, which in turn can be used to unlock new items in the game. Whether you spend your candy on Trick or Treat boxes, you can unlock a variety of things to help your progression while potentially unlocking cosmetics. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get Candy before the event ends.

How do you get Candy in the Brawl Stars Brawl-O-ween Event?

Overall, the player has a variety of ways of earning Candy in Brawl Stars:

Pick up the free Candy Reward in the Shop (30 Candy)

Use the Sugar Rush in the Trick or Treat Menu to earn extra Candy for 10 minutes

Earn candy after your second, fourth, and sixth daily win

Complete the Boss Battles (i.e. Plaguemaster Crow, Headless Tick-Man, etc.)

Complete Special Quests (located within the Quests Page)

Firstly, all players can 30 Free Candy from the Shop as an apology from Supercell for a matchmaking issue last weekend. Even if you didn’t play during the weekend, you still get access to 30 candy. It costs 99 Candy for a Trick or Treat Boss, so this quickly escalates you roughly a third of the way.

Before playing in a match, I recommend activating Sugar Rush in the Trick or Treat Menu. Overall, this allows you to earn extra candy when you win games or boss-battles. If available, always make sure to use Sugar Rush prior to hopping into battle.

As we just mentioned, winning a certain number of games rewards the player with Candy. Winning your second, fourth, and sixth games of the day nets you 7 candy. Therefore, you can earn 21 free candy (not including Sugar Rush) per day just by winning six games.

Speaking of wins, you can earn wins by defeating the Bosses in the Boss Battle mode. These Halloween-themed bosses are CPU-controlled and have a massive chunk of health. Every match pairs you with two other players, making it a 3v1 against one AI enemy. Each battle increases in difficulty, but you get Candy each time you win (up until completing the sixth level).

Each win in the boss battle gives you eight candy.

Another way of earning Candy is by completing any Special Quests that may appear during the event. Overall, these quests take time to complete, like the “Win 25 Battles” for 50 Candy. However, it’s something you can worry about in the background as you focus on other quests.

Overall, that explains how you get Candy in Brawl Stars. But what exactly can you do with Candy?

How to Spend Candy in Brawl Stars (Brawl-O-ween event)

To spend your hard-earned Candy, visit the “Trick or Treat” menu. Here, you can spend 99 Candy on either Trick or Treat Box. The former gives you things like:

Trick Box Rewards:

New & Old Brawl-O-ween skins

Progression Items (Coins, Credits, Power Points)

Cosmetics (Icons, etc.)

Gadgets

Star Powers

Hypercharges

Brawlers

Treat Box Rewards are actually just Trophy Boxes. However, you can upgrade it throughout the event for 99 Candy. At the end of the event, you’ll receive a Trophy Box equivalent to how much you put in. Upgrading it all the way can grant you access to things like new Hypercharge Skins. Overall, this process can be done twice during the season, so get to saving!

