Atalanta will face AC Milan in this Serie A matchup on Tuesday at New Balance Arena.

How to Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 3:45 PM ET

Atalanta come into this fixture unbeaten in Serie A so far, a mark of consistency, but six of their eight league matches have ended in draws. Their fortress at home remains tough for visitors, yet their inability to turn chances into wins has kept them outside the very top places. Meanwhile, AC Milan are in better attacking rhythm and come with a sharper edge; they’re unbeaten in their last seven league games and have a clear shot at putting pressure on the leaders.

Tactically, this promises to be a tight game where both teams favour structure over open thriller: Atalanta’s tendency to grind out results, and Milan’s growing solidity away from home, suggest a low-scoring encounter. Predictions lean towards a draw (1-1 being most cited) or a narrow edge to Milan, given their slightly better efficiency in front of goal. Both sides have a lot to play for in this part of the season, making this match significant beyond the three points.

