Louisville basketball’s Pat Kelsey reflects on exhibition loss to Kansas Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey shares the takeaways from the Cardinals’ first exhibition loss to Kansas at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville basketball has one more dress rehearsal before Year 2 of the Pat Kelsey era officially begins.

The No. 10 Cardinals welcome Bucknell to the KFC Yum! Center today hoping to clean up the mistakes that plagued them during last week’s 90-82 exhibition loss to No. 19 Kansas.

“I told the guys the one thing they don’t have to worry about is our team being really, really good as long as we get better because of the things that we’ll learn from the tape,” Kelsey said after coming up short against the Jayhawks. “We’ll look back on this, and it’ll be something really, really good for our team.”

Led by third-year coach John Griffin III, Bucknell is coming off an 18-15 finish to 2024-25, during which it captured a share of the Patriot League’s regular-season title with a conference record of 13-5. The Bison feature five newcomers (three freshmen, two NCAA transfer portal additions) and return only two starters from the previous campaign.

Here’s what you need to know to follow today’s exhibition game from home:

U of L and Bucknell are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. today inside the Yum! Center.

The exhibition game between the Cards and the Bison will not air on a traditional TV channel.

It’s on ACC Network Extra, which is available exclusively via livestream. Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Larry O’Bannon (analyst) will have the call.

If your cable or live TV streaming package includes ACC Network, you have access to ACC Network Extra. You can watch via ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app after logging in with your cable or live TV streaming service credentials.

If you don’t have cable, you can get ACC Network — and therefore ACC Network Extra — through streaming services such as fuboTV, which offers a free trial here. Just enter your provider credentials when logging into ESPN’s streaming platforms.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men’s basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.