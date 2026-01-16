The Charlotte Hornets (14-26) travel to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers (24-14) in this Thursday night NBA matchup.
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers
- When: Thursday, January 15th, 2026
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Extra
- Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)
Although the Hornets dug themselves a deep hole early in the season, they are playing much better basketball as of late, going 3-3 in their last six appearances, with a win over the NBA’s best Oklahoma City Thunder and a 55-point win over the Utah Jazz. Their last game was a 117-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, where all five Hornets starters scored in double-digits, led by LaMelo Ball’s 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Moussa Diabate had a solid game as well, adding 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.
The Lakers ended their three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, beating the Atlanta Hawks 141-116. LeBron James turned back the clock in posting a near triple-double, scoring 31 points to go with nine rebounds and 10 assists. Luka Doncic continued his run, scoring 26 points with 12 assists, while DeAndre Ayton was stout in the paint, scoring 17 points with 18 rebounds in the win.
This is a great NBA matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.
