Abdulrahman Bani “Abodby” Yassin is one of Kick’s rising stars and the platform’s top streamer in Jordan, and he has a lot to offer to both current and potential viewers alike as he continues rising up the streaming platform’s ranks.

Since 2022, Kick has grown rapidly in terms of both its multitude of streamers and its massive audiences. The most popular streamers on the platform have well over a million followers each, and tens of millions of people have now have Kick accounts. The platform has proven to be appealing to new and experienced creators alike who are looking to reach new viewers.

Abodby has risen through the ranks to become one of the top 20 streamers on Kick as of early 2026, and the most popular streamer out of Jordan. With major followings on both Kick and YouTube, the Jordanian content creator clearly has a knack for producing what his audience wants to see.

Meet Jordan’s most popular Kick streamer, Abodby

A well known Arabic-speaking streamer, Abodby has grown tremendously Kick and YouTube for his video game content, even becoming the most popular Kick streamer in Jordan.

Abodby began his streaming career on YouTube in 2018, with only an old phone and a passion for content creation. By 2021, he had reached over 100,000 subscribers. Now in 2026, Abodby’s main channel has 2.85 million subscribers and has passed a total of 470,000,000 total views across his videos. He states that his new goal is to pass 3 million subscribers, and given his track record to date, it seems like a sure thing that he’ll do so.

Fans who enjoy shorter-form content will enjoy Abodby’s YouTube, where most of his videos are kept snappy at under 30 minutes. Those looking for hours of live streaming material, though, would do better to visit his popular Kick channel.

Abodby streams on Kick to his 735,000 followers. Image credit: Abodby on Kick

Abodby currently has over 735,000 followers on Kick. This makes him not only one of the top Arabic-speaking streamers on the platform, but one of the

top streamers on Kick, period. Abodby has also managed to carve out a clear space as the most popular Kick streamer from Jordan, though it’s clear that he has his sights set on even loftier goals than that. And considering his success to date, there’s no reason to doubt him.

He has joined the ranks on Kick of other popular Arabic-speaking streamers like Iraq’s

Atro

and Saudi Arabia’s Mofareh “Drb7h” Al Asiri.

One of the streamer’s most-played games on Kick is Free Fire, a free mobile battle royale game. He additionally makes reaction content and streams other popular video games, like those of the Red Dead Redemption series from Rockstar Games.

Kick continues to show its wide and increasingly international reach through the success of streamers including Abodby.

Out of the

most-followed Twitch streamers, 11 speak English; the rest stream in either Spanish, Russian, or Portuguese. Despite still having a significantly larger audience base than Kick to date, the platform falls behind in terms of diversity of languages spoken by its top streamers.

In comparison, all but two of the most-followed creators on Kick hail from countries beyond the United States. Top Kick streamers from all across the globe, from Colombia to Turkey, and stream at all hours of the day and night. That bright array attests to Kick’s ability to grow a truly international base, especially when looking at the rapid rise of

Spanish-speaking streamers on Kick.

Part of the reason for this difference with Twitch is the large revenue split, as well as other incentives for new creatives that draw them to Kick above its long-established streaming rivals.

There is some overlap in streamers between Kick and Twitch, as some

multistream between the platforms

or simply haven’t deleted their highly followed Twitch accounts despite largely moving on from them.

The list of content creators who successfully multistream across multiple platforms like this includes names like Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Ivan Raul “Spreen” Buhajeruk. Others, such as Abodby, have fully embraced the future of Kick.

Now that he has firmly grasped the crown of being the top Kick streamer in Jordan, what does Abodby’s future hold in 2026 and beyond? Hopefully for him and his audience, it involves growing his YouTube channel to 3 million subscribers and Kick channel past 1 million. But no matter how that journey goes, new and old fans alike will surely enjoy the ride.





Featured image credit: Abodby on Instagram