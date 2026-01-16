Friday, January 16, 2026 7:52AM
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) — A reported bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Parkwest Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens on Thursday evening, according to police.
Bell Gardens police officers responded to the casino, located off the 710 Freeway, after receiving information about the alleged threat.
Police shut down several streets surrounding the casino while the investigation was underway.
The casino reopened to guests Thursday night. So far, police say nothing has been found.
No additional details were immediately released.
