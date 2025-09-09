Cristiano Ronaldo has typically been in the right place at the right time throughout his illustrious career, and the all-time great’s sense of timing came to the fore again on Saturday night.
Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 21st minute against Armenia to double Portugal’s lead after João Félix opened the scoring. 21, of course, was the number Diogo Jota donned for the national team.
It was a poignant but successful start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, with fixture number two for the month upcoming in Budapest. A stubborn Hungary outfit are bound to put up more resistance than the Armenians, but never before have they triumphed over the Iberian nation.
Moreover, Marco Rossi is attempting to guide a Dominik Szoboszlai-inspired side to their first World Cup finals since 1990. Portugal are the heavy favourites to advance to next summer’s tournament automatically from Group F, especially after Hungary were pegged back late by the Republic of Ireland on Matchday 1.
Here’s how to watch Portugal’s qualifer in the Hungarian capital.
For just £2.49, those keen to tune in from the United Kingdom can watch Tuesday’s qualifier via Amazon Prime. You don’t need to pay the aforementioned price on top of your subscription, either. A valid Amazon Prime account is all that’s needed.
Prime Video is also a streaming option in Canada, as is DAZN.
The Fubo Sports Network has the rights to Tuesday’s game in the United States, but a subscription is required to tune in via fuboTV. A cheaper alternative is Tubi, which is free and has partnerships with DAZN and Fox Sports. Spanish speakers may prefer to watch ViX’s coverage of the qualifier in Budapest.
Sky Sports is the sole broadcaster in Mexico.
|
Country
|
TV channel/live stream
|
United States
|
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
|
United Kingdom
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
Canada
|
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
|
Mexico
|
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
These two nations face off again next month on Matchday 4, by which time Portugal could be in an imperious position atop the qualifying group.
Before they travel to Lisbon, Hungary have a must-win encounter on home soil against Armenia. Roberto Martínez’s side, meanwhile, have two home fixtures in October and first take on the Republic of Ireland.