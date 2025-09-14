Data Skrive
Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners will play Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Check out everything you need to watch the Mariners vs. Angels competition.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Information & How to Watch
- When: Friday, September 12, 2025 at 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Watch on Apple TV+
- Box Score: Fox Sports
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction
- Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Angels 4
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
- Win Probabilities: Mariners 56%, Angels 44%
Mariners vs. Angels Head to Head
|Date
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Result
|9/11/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|7.5
|-165
|+138
|7-6 SEA
|7/27/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|8.5
|-180
|+150
|4-1 LAA
|7/26/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|8.5
|-135
|+113
|7-2 SEA
|7/25/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|8.5
|-130
|+109
|3-2 LAA
|7/24/2025
|Angels
|-1.5
|9
|-145
|+122
|4-2 SEA
|6/8/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|9
|-131
|+110
|3-2 SEA
|6/7/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|9
|-170
|+143
|8-6 LAA
|6/6/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|9
|-129
|+108
|5-4 LAA
|4/30/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|8.5
|-140
|+119
|9-3 SEA
|4/29/2025
|Mariners
|-1.5
|7.5
|-216
|+179
|5-3 SEA
Mariners Last 10 Game Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|6-4
|Runs Per Game
|6
|HR
|18
|ERA
|3.77
|K/9
|9.7
Mariners Player Insights
- Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners in home runs (53) and runs batted in (113).
- Among all hitters in MLB, Raleigh is first in homers and second in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .267 with 27 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 35 walks.
- Rodriguez is 13th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Rodriguez has two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.
- Naylor paces the Mariners with a team-best batting average of .283.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .231 with 25 doubles, 45 home runs and 43 walks.
Mariners Recent & Upcoming Games
Angels Last 10 Game Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|5-5
|Runs Per Game
|4.9
|HR
|11
|ERA
|5.33
|K/9
|8.3
Angels Player Insights
- Taylor Ward has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 97 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, Ward is 13th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Ward carries a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Neto is hitting .257 with 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 33 walks.
- Neto is currently 34th in home runs and 94th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jo Adell has 35 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Trout is batting .235 with 13 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 83 walks.
Angels Recent & Upcoming Games
