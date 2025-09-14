Despite everything that has gone wrong with the Baltimore Orioles’ 2025 season, if you squint, you can see the foundation of a team that could return to being a contender next season. Samuel Basallo, Gunnar Henderson, and, for now, Adley Rutschman could be the reason why Mike Elias believes a quick turnaround is ahead for the Orioles. It’s not just Elias, rival executives told Mark Feinsand of MLB Network that the Orioles shouldn’t completely reset after a trade deadline that saw them aggressively purge their roster.

“The Orioles are still in great shape organizationally,” a National League executive said. “They have talent at the Major League level and a deep farm system. They do need to improve their defense and continue to stockpile pitching depth; if they can do that, they should be right back in postseason contention next year.”

We’d be lying, however, if we said this doesn’t sound familiar. Entering this season, it was clear that the Orioles had a core of position players that could make them an easy contender, but concerns over their pitching staff existed. The Orioles took no measure to replace Corbin Burnes last offseason, which is why it’s fair to wonder if Elias has learned from his mistake.

This Orioles core is too good to waste—and rival execs know it

Last offseason, in the aftermath of the Orioles losing Burnes to the Diamondbacks, Elias seemingly was relying on the fact that Grayson Rodriguez would be returning to the rotation at full strength. A late injury in spring training kept Rodriguez on the IL to open the season, and a recent elbow surgery confirms that Orioles fans won’t see him again until next spring training.

If Elias and the Orioles are truly going to go for it this offseason, it will need to start by the front office learning from their mistakes last season. The starting rotation must be addressed, and Rodriguez can’t be factored into that equation. If the Orioles enter the 2026 season with Dylan Cease or Framber Valdez at the top of their rotation, then, yes, there will be an easy candidate to be the team with the biggest turnaround from 2025.

