Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A clash between Atalanta BC and Lecce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still in search of their first Serie A victory this season, Atalanta BC will welcome Lecce to Bergamo on Sunday afternoon.

Having been held by two teams expected to struggle, La Dea now meet more opponents whose sole target is survival – so, the pressure is on to produce.

Match preview

Just before the international break, Atalanta were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Parma, as they failed to defend a precious lead for more than six minutes at Stadio Tardini.

After finally breaking through via Mario Pasalic, the visitors were then caught out by Patrick Cutrone‘s late strike, forcing them to settle for a single point.

So, Atalanta have drawn both of their first two games, following a home stalemate against promoted Pisa on the opening matchday.

New coach Ivan Juric still has a point to prove after taking over from his friend and mentor, La Dea legend Gian Piero Gasperini – particularly after his failed spells at Southampton and Roma.

Capping off a stellar nine-year reign, ‘Gasp’ led the Bergamaschi to Champions League qualification for a fifth time in seven seasons, so Juric will make his debut in Europe’s top competition next week.

But before a glamour game against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes, Atalanta must first try to put their first win on the board in Serie A.

Not renowned for travelling well along the Italian peninsula, Lecce surprisingly possess a respectable record in Bergamo over recent seasons.

The Salento side have lost just twice across their last seven league visits – albeit they have only beaten Atalanta two times in the last dozen meetings overall.

This time, they head to the Gewiss Stadium with one point from two Serie A matches, having failed to score so far.

After kicking off the new campaign with a Coppa Italia win over Juve Stabia, they then drew 0-0 with Genoa and suffered a 2-0 defeat to AC Milan – the latter despite bravely holding out for over an hour.

Like Juric, Lecce coach Eusebio Di Francesco has some doubters to disprove, following back-to-back relegations with Frosinone and Venezia, so he will be keen to post a first league win sooner rather than later.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D

Lecce Serie A form:

D L

Lecce form (all competitions):

W D L

Team News

After a long summer of discontent, it remains to be seen whether Ademola Lookman is ready to make his Serie A bow for the season, as Atalanta seek more firepower up front.

Lookman started his first match in more than three months when Nigeria recently beat Rwanda in World Cup qualifying, while fellow forward Gianluca Scamacca withdrew from Italy duty with knee inflammation.

Ex-Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic should cover the latter’s absence; another new boy, Yunus Musah, may deputise for Ederson in central midfield, though Pasalic has already recorded two goal involvements while partnering Marten De Roon.

Like La Dea’s Sead Kolasinac, Lecce pair Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean are both working their way back from ACL injuries.

Midfielders Mohamed Kaba and Balthazar Pierret are struggling to recover from muscular issues and have been training individually, making their presence highly doubtful.

Bought as a replacement for Krstovic last month, Serbian striker Nikola Stulic will vie with Milan loanee Francesco Camarda to lead the Salentini’s attack.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, De Roon, Pasalic, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Maldini; Krstovic

Lecce possible starting lineup: Falcone; Veiga, Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha; Pierotti, Stulic, Morente

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Lecce

After failing to put away two relatively modest opponents, Atalanta can get up and running with their first competitive win of the Ivan Juric era.

Lecce not only lack firepower – with their former talisman now wearing Nerazzurri instead – but are also far from secure at the back; they face a long struggle to stay up.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email