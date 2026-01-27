Huskers Travel to Michigan For Top-Five Matchup

The No. 5/5 (AP/Coaches) Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to remain on top of the Big Ten race Tuesday evening, as the Huskers travel to No. 3/3 Michigan. Tipoff from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor is set for 6 p.m. (central) and the game will be carried on Peacock, broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network, as well as on Huskers.com and on the official Huskers app. In addition, YouTube TV subscribers can also find the game on the NBC Sports Network.

The Huskers (20-0, 9-0 B1G) remained perfect on the season following a 76-57 road win at Minnesota on Saturday. The Huskers trailed 40-32 with 17:32 remaining but closed the game on a 44-17 spurt. NU held Minnesota to three field goals over the next 13:04 to flip the contest. Pryce Sandfort had 20 of his game-high 22 points in the second half while also setting season bests in rebounds (10) and blocked shots (four). Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence had 14 points apiece and combined for 12 of the Huskers’ 24 assists on the day.

Sandfort has been on a tear as of late, as the 6-foot-7 junior wing is averaging 23.8 points per game on 56 percent shooting, including 53 percent from 3-point range, over the last four contests. He enters the week leading the Big Ten in 3-pointers (67) and is fourth in 3-point percentage (.417).

The Huskers, whose 20-0 start is the best in program history, are a program-best fifth in this week’s AP poll and bidding for their first 10-0 conference start in conference play since 1965-66.

Best Starts in School History No. Wins Year 1. 20-0 2025-26 2. 10-0 1977-78 3 9-0 1915-16 4. 7-0 2023-24 7-0 1992-93 7-0 1984-85

Michigan (18-1, 3-5 B1G) comes off a 76-62 win over Ohio State on Friday. Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace four Wolverines in double figures. Michigan shot 54 percent in the second half and pulled away in the final nine minutes. The Huskers will look to slow down a high-powered attack that leads the Big Ten in scoring offense (91.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (.517).

Numbers to Know

0 – Number of top-five matchups Nebraska has played in program history prior to Tuesday’s game between the No. 3 Huskers and No. 5 Michigan.

2010-11 – Nebraska is first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2010-11 to start 20-0 or better, as the Buckeyes started 24-0 that season. NU has won 24 straight, the longest win streak since that OSU team.

34 – Fred Hoiberg has 34 wins over ranked opponents, including 12 wins against top-10 teams, in his collegiate coaching career. In addition, his six road wins against ranked opponents is second only to Danny Nee (seven) all-time among NU men’s basketball coaches.

.800- Nebraska is 8-2 in its last 10 Big Ten road games dating back to last season following Saturday’s win at Minnesota. The Huskers have also won their last 12 games away from Lincoln since March 31, 2025.

5.2 – Sam Hoiberg is second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (min. 3 assists per game) at 5.2-to-1 as of Jan. 25. Over the last 11 games dating back to Dec. 10, Hoiberg has 47 assists and just eight turnovers in 344:33 of game action. He also has a 2.4-to-1 steals-to-turnover ratio in that span.

54.4 – Nebraska’s top four scorers (Rienk Mast, Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager and Jamarques Lawrence) are combining for 54.4 points per game. None of them were in the Husker lineup last season.

80+ – Nebraska is 49-10 (.827) under Fred Hoiberg when scoring 80 or more points, including a 40-7 mark over the last three-plus seasons. Of those seven losses since the start of 2022-23, four came in overtime.

5 – Nebraska’s 16-point second-half comeback against Indiana marked the Huskers’ fifth double-digit comback during the 24-game win streak – vs. Arizona State (11), vs, UCF (14), vs. Oklahoma (16), USC Upstate (11) and at Indiana (16).

1,018 – Rienk Mast now has 1,018 career rebounds and is one of only three active players with at least 1,000 career rebounds, joining Notre Dame’s Carson Towt and Gonzaga’s Graham Ike on that list.

3- Braden Frager‘s three Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards is second only to Bryce McGowens (8 in 2021-22) among Huskers during the Big Ten era.

7 – Over the last decade, only seven Big Ten players have shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and averaged 3.0 3-pointers per game. Pryce Sandfort, Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson and Ohio State’s John Mobley Jr. are all above those marks as of Jan. 25

2 – Sam Hoiberg is one of two players nationally at 6-0 or under averaging at least five rebounds per game this season, joining Keon Thompson (Stephen F. Austin). Hoiberg grabbed a game-high seven rebounds in each of NU’s last two contests.

Huskers Earn Best Ranking In School History

Nebraska made program history on Jan. 26, as the Huskers moved to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the Coaches poll. It marked NU’s highest ranking in program history.

• The No. 5 ranking is the highest Nebraska basketball has ever been ranked in the AP poll, topping the previous rank of No. 7 on Jan. 19.

• Tuesday’s game at Michigan will be the second top-10 matchup in school history and first since No. 8 Nebraska traveled to No. 6 Kansas on Feb. 26, 1966. The Huskers will have a pair of top-10 games this week as they host No. 9 Illinois on Sunday.

• It is NU’s third ranked on ranked matchup this season following wins at No. 13 Illinois (W, 83-80) and vs. No. 9 Michigan State (W, 58-56). Both of those previous matchups were also on Peacock.

• It is the second time Nebraska has ever faced Michigan in a ranked on ranked matchup, as the two teams met in the Rainbow Classic in 1992 when No. 6 Michgan beat No. 20 Nebraska 88-73.

• The Huskers improved to 49-22 (.690) all-time when ranked in the AP poll following the win at Minnesota.

• Prior to this season, the 1965-66 season was the only other season where Nebraska was ranked in the top 10. NU spent four straight weeks in the poll (Feb. 7-28) in 1965-66, reaching as high as eighth on Feb. 21, 1966. That season, the Huskers went 20-5, including 12-2 in the Big Eight to finish second to Kansas, but did not advance to postseason play. That Kansas team that won the Big Eight lost to eventual NCAA Champion Texas Western, 81-80, in double overtime in the Midwest Regional Final.

• Prior to its 2025-26 poll debut on Dec. 8, the Huskers had not been ranked in the AP poll since Dec. 31, 2018.

• Nebraska has now spent four straight weeks in the top 10, matching the longest top-10 streak in school history (Feb. 7-28, 1966).

Worth Noting

• NU enters the week as one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I, joining Arizona and Miami (Ohio). According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, it marks just the second time in the last 40+ years where three teams were 20-0. The other was in 2013-14 (Wichita State, Arizona, Syracuse).

• Nebraska’s 20-0 start marks just the third time in the last 30 years a Big Ten team has started 20-0 and the first since Ohio State opened the 2010-11 season with 24 straight wins.

• The Huskers are looking for their 25th straight win Tuesday. The 24-game win streak matches Ohio State, which won its first 24 games of the 2010-11 season. Over the last 30 years, the only Big Ten team with a longer win streaks is Illinois, which won 29 straight games to open the 2004-05 season en route to an NCAA runner-up finish.

• Nebraska is looking for its school-record sixth straight conference road win on Tuesday at Michigan. The Huskers’ 5-0 start on the road in conference play already ties a school record for most conference road wins in a season, set four other times, most recently in 1965-66.

• Nebraska’s five straight conference road wins is the program’s longest streak since 1965-66, when NU won five straight Big Eight Conference road games between Jan. 4-Feb. 9, 1966 (at Iowa State, at Kansas State, at Oklahoma State, at Oklahoma and at Missouri).

• The Huskers now have three straight 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. In addition, Nebraska has already won 20 games this season, marking the eighth time in program history that Nebraska has won 20-or-more games in the regular season.

• Nebraska’s 9-0 Big Ten start is the program’s best conference start of the Big Ten era (2011-12 to present). A win at Michigan would match the 1965-66 team for the best conference start since World War II.

• Nebraska jumped to fifth in the NET rankings released on Jan. 25 following the win at Minnesota. The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 10 of the NET (No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Illinois, No. 9 Purdue and No. 10 Michigan State). No other conference has more than two currently in the top 10 of the NET.

• As of Jan. 25, Nebraska’s six Quad 1 wins ties for third nationally with Illinois and Purdue. Duke (eight) and Arizona (eight) are the only team nationally with more Quad 1 wins. NU is also 12-0 in the first two quads, as the 12 wins tied UConn for second nationally. Only Michigan (13) has more wins in the first two quads.

• Nebraska comes into the Michigan game with 24 straight wins, breaking the school record for consecutive wins. The 24 straight wins shattered the mark of 14 set two other times (1912-13 and 1990-91). It is the longest active streak in the nation and dates back to the first round of the 2025 College Basketball Crown. The win over MSU on Jan. 2 is the only time in the 24-game win streak that NU was held under 1.00 points per possession.

Longest Win Streaks in School History