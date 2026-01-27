KPop Demon Hunters has finally given die-hard fans a glimpse at Hasbro and Mattel toy lines.

The toy companies unveiled a slew of items at Nuremberg Toy Fair, including new dolls, action figures, collectibles, games and role play items inspired by the hit animated feature.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ American Girl collection. Mattel/Netflix

Unsurprisingly, Mattel’s line includes dolls, action figures, games and collectables. Among the offerings is an American Girl collection featuring individual dolls of the film’s main trio Rumi, Zoey and Mira, also known as the fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix. Each doll is inspired by the different characters’ “on-screen looks and personalities, featuring premium fabrics, detailed accessories and styling that reflects the film’s iconic fashion, music and attitude,” according to a release.

The toy company has also created fashion dolls with the film’s first outfits and singing dolls with the group’s performance outfits, along with action figures, collectible dolls and keychains of Huntrix, the group’s boy band Saja Boys and other characters like fan-favorite Derpy. Mattel is also releasing an UNO game, Polly Pocket collectibles and Little People Collector sets inspired by the film and its characters.

Mattel’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ action figures (left) and keychains (right). Mattel/Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ UNO game. Mattel/Netflix

Derpy Tiger Furby. Hasbro/Netflix

Hasbro has unveiled NERF toys modeled after Huntrix’s demon fighting weapons, along with two Furby Furblet toys. One of the Fublets is modeled after Derpy Tiger, a favorite online amongst fans young and old. The other is modeled after the film’s complicated leading man, Jinu, of the demon boy band the Saja Boy. The Furby toys each have more than 45 interactive sounds, themed accessories and a keychain clip.

Jinu-inspired Furby toy (left) and Mira-inspired NERF sword (right). Hasbro

The toy company has also released light sticks inspired by the film’s two K-pop groups, Huntrix and the Saja Boys, which glow and sync for “concert-style play” that fans can use to watch and sing-along. A KPop Demon Hunters Monopoly game is also on the way, which will give fans of the film a chance to “rehearse, hunt demons, win awards and compete for fans,” according to a release.

Hasbro’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Monopoly game. Hasbro/Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix’s most popular title ever. The project chronicles the adventures of Huntrix, a K-pop girl group made up of three members who also just happen to fight monsters from the underworld. In addition to topping the Netflix charts, its soundtrack spent several weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. “Golden” also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news in August that a sequel film is in talks at Netflix and Sony Animation, and it was later confirmed that the directors and studio had confirmed their deals with the streamer for the next installment.

The animated film, which scored two Golden Globe wins earlier this month, was nominated for two Oscars last week in the animated feature and original song categories.

An exact release date for the toy lines has yet to be announced with the exception of the American Girl KPop Demon Hunters collection, which is available for pre-order on the brand’s website.