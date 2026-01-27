Fact brief: Are two FWISD school renovations on strategic pause?

Yes.
The planned renovations of Fort Worth ISD’s Monnig Middle School and Young Women’s Leadership Academy are on strategic pause.
Upgrades at the schools are part of the district’s $1.2 billion bond program that FWISD voters approved in 2021.
The district budgeted $19.2 million for improvements at Young Women’s Leadership Academy and $45.1 million for Monnig Middle School.
The bond program is aimed at improving middle schools across FWISD.
