Illinois Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 results for Aug. 6, 2025

The Illinois Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Aug. 6, 2025, results for each game:

Winning Powerball numbers from Aug. 6 drawing

15-27-43-45-53, Powerball: 09, Power Play: 2

Winning Pick-3 numbers from Aug. 6 drawing

Midday: 8-2-4, Fireball: 0

Evening: 5-1-6, Fireball: 8

Winning Pick-4 numbers from Aug. 6 drawing

Midday: 3-7-8-5, Fireball: 6

Evening: 4-4-4-4, Fireball: 2

Winning LuckyDay Lotto numbers from Aug. 6 drawing

Midday: 02-04-09-32-44

Evening: 06-19-21-23-28

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your prize

Prizes up to $600: Claim at an Illinois Lottery retailer, a Claim Center, by mail, or via an e-Claim. By mail, send the required documentation to: Illinois Lottery Claims Department, P.O. Box 19080, Springfield, IL.

Prizes from $601 to $10,000: Claim at a Claim Center, by mail, or via an e-Claim.

Prizes over $10,000: Claim at a Claim Center or by mail.

Appointments Required: Schedule an appointment for in-person claims.

Documentation: Bring a photo ID and Social Security number proof.

When are the Illinois Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Friday.

Lucky Day Lotto (Day): 12:40 p.m. CT daily.

Lucky Day Lotto (Evening): 9:22 p.m. CT daily.

Lotto: 9:22 p.m. CT on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Pick 3 (Day): 12:40 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 3 (Evening): 9:22 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 4 (Day): 12:40 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 4 (Evening): 9:22 p.m. CT daily.

