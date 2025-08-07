Lewis Hamilton insists he ‘still loves racing’ despite recent Ferrari struggles and ‘useless’ remarks

“Not particularly,” came his response. “When you have a feeling, you have a feeling. There’s a lot going on in the background that is not great.”

When pushed in a follow-up question if he had lost his love for the sport, Hamilton stated: “No, I still love racing.”

Despite his recent struggles, Hamilton has contributed to Ferrari sitting second in the Teams’ Championship after 14 of 24 rounds, with the Scuderia holding 260 points to third-placed Mercedes’ haul of 236. In the Drivers’ battle, Hamilton sits sixth overall on 109 points, with Leclerc occupying fifth on a haul of 151.

Over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli also voiced his opinion in support of the Ferrari driver.

“First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I’m pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“He wants to achieve his eighth title, and he will triumph again. So, stay with Lewis and he will do a great race, and be very, very strong after the summer [break].”