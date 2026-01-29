Indianapolis-area school closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 29


The winter storm that snarled traffic, dumped nearly a foot of snow on Indianapolis and brought double-digit sub-zero temperatures is continuing to interfere with school days for some children.

These Indianapolis area districts have delayed or canceled school.

Avon Community School Corp.

No announcement.

Website: Avon Community School Corp.

Beech Grove City Schools

No announcement.

Website: Beech Grove City Schools

Bishop Chatard High School

No announcement.

Website: Bishop Chatard High School

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

No announcement.

Website: Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Brownsburg Community School Corp.

No announcement.

Website: Brownsburg Community School Corp.

Cardinal Ritter High School

Two-hour delay.

Website: Cardinal Ritter High School

Carmel Clay Schools

Regular school day planned.

Website: Carmel Clay Schools

Cathedral High School

One-hour delay Thursday and Friday.

Website: Cathedral High School

Center Grove Community School Corp.

Two-hour delay. No morning preschool.

Website: Center Grove Community School Corp.

MSD Decatur Township Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: MSD Decatur Township Schools

Franklin Community Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: Franklin Community Schools

Franklin Township Community Schools

No announcement.

Website: Franklin Township Community Schools

Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation

Two-hour delay.

Website: Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation

Greenwood Community Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: Greenwood Community Schools

Guerin Catholic High School

No announcement.

Website: Guerin Catholic High School

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Heritage Christian School

No announcement.

Website: Heritage Christian School

Herron High School & Herron-Riverside

One-hour delayed start.

Website: Herron Classical Schools

Herron Preparatory Academy

Two-hour delay.

Website: Herron Classical Schools

Indianapolis Public Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: Indianapolis Public Schools

International School of Indiana

No announcement.

Website: International School of Indiana

MSD Lawrence Township Schools

Regular school day planned.

Website: MSD Lawrence Township Schools

New Palestine Community Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: New Palestine Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: Noblesville Schools

Oaks Academy

Two-hour delay.

Website: The Oaks Academy

Orchard School

No announcement.

Website: Orchard School

Park Tudor

No announcement.

Website: Park Tudor

Perry Township Schools

Regular school day planned.

Website: Perry Township Schools

MSD Pike Township

Regular school day planned.

Website: MSD Pike Township

Plainfield Community School Corp.

No announcement.

Website: Plainfield Community School Corp.

Roncalli High School

9:30 a.m. start.

Website: Roncalli High School

Scecina Memorial High School

No announcement.

Website: Scecina Memorial High School

Speedway Schools

No announcement.

Website: Speedway Schools

MSD Washington Township Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: MSD Washington Township Schools

MSD Warren Township Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: MSD Warren Township Schools

MSD Wayne Township Schools

No announcement.

Website: MSD Wayne Township Schools

Westfield Washington Schools

Two-hour delay.

Website: Westfield Washington Schools

Zionsville Community Schools

No announcement.

Website: Zionsville Community Schools



