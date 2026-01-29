Indianapolis-area school closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 29

Drone footage shows aftermath of winter storm on Central Indiana
See Central Indiana from above Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, after a weekend winter storm brought nearly a foot of snow to the region
The winter storm that snarled traffic, dumped nearly a foot of snow on Indianapolis and brought double-digit sub-zero temperatures is continuing to interfere with school days for some children.
These Indianapolis area districts have delayed or canceled school.
Avon Community School Corp.
Website: Avon Community School Corp.
Beech Grove City Schools
Website: Beech Grove City Schools
Bishop Chatard High School
Website: Bishop Chatard High School
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Website: Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Brownsburg Community School Corp.
Website: Brownsburg Community School Corp.
Cardinal Ritter High School
Website: Cardinal Ritter High School
Carmel Clay Schools
Website: Carmel Clay Schools
Cathedral High School
One-hour delay Thursday and Friday.
Website: Cathedral High School
Center Grove Community School Corp.
Two-hour delay. No morning preschool.
Website: Center Grove Community School Corp.
MSD Decatur Township Schools
Website: MSD Decatur Township Schools
Franklin Community Schools
Website: Franklin Community Schools
Franklin Township Community Schools
Website: Franklin Township Community Schools
Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation
Website: Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation
Greenwood Community Schools
Website: Greenwood Community Schools
Guerin Catholic High School
Website: Guerin Catholic High School
Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Website: Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Heritage Christian School
Website: Heritage Christian School
Herron High School & Herron-Riverside
One-hour delayed start.
Website: Herron Classical Schools
Herron Preparatory Academy
Two-hour delay.
Website: Herron Classical Schools
Indianapolis Public Schools
Website: Indianapolis Public Schools
International School of Indiana
Website: International School of Indiana
MSD Lawrence Township Schools
Website: MSD Lawrence Township Schools
New Palestine Community Schools
Website: New Palestine Community Schools
Noblesville Schools
Website: Noblesville Schools
Oaks Academy
Website: The Oaks Academy
Orchard School
Website: Orchard School
Park Tudor
Website: Park Tudor
Perry Township Schools
Website: Perry Township Schools
MSD Pike Township
Website: MSD Pike Township
Plainfield Community School Corp.
Website: Plainfield Community School Corp.
Roncalli High School
Website: Roncalli High School
Scecina Memorial High School
Website: Scecina Memorial High School
Speedway Schools
Website: Speedway Schools
MSD Washington Township Schools
Website: MSD Washington Township Schools
MSD Warren Township Schools
Website: MSD Warren Township Schools
MSD Wayne Township Schools
Website: MSD Wayne Township Schools
Westfield Washington Schools
Website: Westfield Washington Schools
Zionsville Community Schools
Website: Zionsville Community Schools