Interview Vikings' Daronte Jones for DC

The Washington Commanders continue to expand their search for a new defensive coordinator. On Friday, Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin interviewed for the position, becoming the eighth known candidate to do so. On Sunday, the list grew, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Commanders have requested permission to interview Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones.
What took so long? Jones has already interviewed with four other teams that have defensive coordinator openings, including the Cowboys. A Prince George’s County, Maryland native, Jones played high school football at Bishop McNamara in Forestville and played collegiately at Morgan State in Baltimore.
Jones began his coaching career in 2001 at Lenoir-Rhyne. Over the next 10 years, he coached at different high schools and at Nicholls State before taking over as cornerbacks coach at UCLA in 2010. He then had stints in the CFL (Montreal), Hawaii and Wisconsin, before landing his first NFL job in 2016 as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Dolphins. In 2018, he landed with the Cincinnati Bengals for two years as the cornerbacks coach.
In 2020, Jones moved to Minnesota and served as the Vikings’ defensive backs coach. He then returned to college, becoming the LSU defensive coordinator in 2021, before returning to the Vikings in 2022. He was Minnesota’s defensive backs coach in 2022 and has served as defensive passing game coordinator since 2023.
Jones, 47, is ready for first NFL defensive coordinator role after working under Brian Flores for three seasons. The Commanders interviewed Flores for defensive coordinator before he returned to the Vikings. Flores also interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs. Jones’ history working with defensive backs could help the Commanders, as Washington’s secondary has struggled badly with communication issues. Jones could also bring Flores’ aggressive approach to Washington, which could appeal to head coach Dan Quinn, if he wants to deviate from his scheme.
Jones is the ninth known candidate to interview for the Commanders’ defensive coordinator position.
