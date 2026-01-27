CM Punk, AJ Lee to Appear on 'Hot Ones Versus,' WWE Stars' Appearance Teased in New Video

CM Punk and AJ Lee are going head-to-head on an upcoming episode of Hot Ones Versus.
The couple will be featured in a new episode of the competitive wings-eating show airing next Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, YouTube channel First We Feast announced Friday.
This is not the first time Hot One Versus has featured WWE stars. Previous episodes have featured Bianca Belair versus Jade Cargill as well as Drew McIntyre against Sheamus.
Lee last made a WWE appearance during the WarGames match at WWE’s Survivor Series last November. Punk most recently defended his World Heavyweight Championship during Monday’s WWE Raw.