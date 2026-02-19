Is Alejandro Tabilo a player to watch in Rio de Janeiro? Chilean makes confident start | ATP Tour

Rio de Janeiro
Is Tabilo a player to watch in Rio de Janeiro? Chilean makes confident start
Fonseca and Melo advance in doubles
February 17, 2026
Fotojump
Alejandro Tabilo defeats Emilio Nava in straight sets Monday in Rio de Janeiro.
By ATP Staff
Could Alejandro Tabilo be poised for a big week on clay in Brazil?
The Chilean lefty made a good start to his Rio Open presented by Claro on Monday when he ousted American Emilio Nava 6-3, 6-3 in only 63 minutes.
Tabilo is fresh off a run to the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires, where he beat Joao Fonseca. Now the former No. 19 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, a three-time ATP Tour champion, will pursue his first ATP 500 title.
The victor claimed 86 per cent of his service points according to Infosys ATP Stats and did not face a break point against the American. Tabilo will next play qualifier Dino Prizmic or lucky loser Francesco Passaro.
German Yannick Hanfmann also came out of the gates well with a 7-6(3), 6-4 triumph against Brazilian wild card Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva.
“Very satisfied, of course. Getting through a tough first match playing a Brazilian on the centre court is not the easiest task,” Hanfmann said. “I knew that, especially a night session. I served quite well, tried to stay composed throughout the whole match. I knew it was going to be tricky.”
Serbian Dusan Lajovic, an ATP Masters 1000 finalist on clay at Monte-Carlo in 2019, earned his first Lexus ATP Head2Head series win against Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 7-6(7). Altmaier still leads their series 2-1.
Other players who advanced on the first day of the main draw were Thiago Agustin Tirante, a 7-5, 6-3 winner against Cristian Garin, and Ignacio Buse, who rallied past qualifier Igor Marcondes 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Vit Kopriva also reached the second round with a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory against wild card Gustavo Heide.
In the only doubles match of the day, Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca partnered countryman Marcelo Melo past alternates Roman Andres Burruchaga and Andrea Pellegrino 6-4, 6-4. It was the first tour-level doubles win of Fonseca’s career.