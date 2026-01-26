Is it legal to drive during level 3 snow emergency in Franklin County?

Winter Storm Fern buries Columbus with ten inches of snow A winter storm warning remains in effect with nearly 10 inches of snow already blanketing the Columbus area as Winter Storm Fern moves through.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin declared a level 3 snow emergency, believed to be the first in the county’s history.

Roads are closed to all non-essential and non-emergency personnel due to hazardous, snow-covered conditions.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the level 3 snow emergency declared Jan. 25 appears to be the first in the county’s history, and it could continue into Jan. 26.

Baldwin told The Dispatch that the roads in Franklin County are closed to all except emergency personnel and people who must travel for essential work, including hospital and airport employees.

Ongoing extreme cold temperatures will make road treatments less effective, so it’s possible the level 3 snow emergency could remain in place for a while, Baldwin said.

“The roads are white,” Baldwin said in an interview with the Dispatch at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25. “They’re totally snow covered. Some of the roads are not bad … Some are just absolutely horrible.”

Is it legal to drive during a level 3 snow emergency?

Baldwin’s office later issued a press release clarifying the level 3 status.

“This is not an automatic enforcement action in which drivers are stopped and cited simply for being onthe road,” the release said. “Deputies and police officers use discretion when encountering motorists. Those who have a legitimate and necessary reason to travel should not fear immediate citation or arrest. However, individuals traveling without an acceptable reason during a Level 3 Snow Emergency may be subject to arrest.”

Baldwin said he doesn’t believe a level 3 snow emergency has been called in Franklin County before. He said this is because Franklin County has “so many resources” and is usually able to clear roads quickly.

The sheriff’s office later clarified that in the early 2000s, former Sheriff Jim Karnes accidentally declared a level 3 emergency due to a miscommunication.

Keeping traffic off roads helps plows, sheriff says

Baldwin placed the county under a level 3 snow emergency at 11:37 a.m. Jan 25. Snow emergencies are set by local sheriffs and remain in place until they are lifted.

Baldwin said he will lift the emergency when he has heard from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the city that the roads are safe.

Baldwin said he was out driving on the roads the morning of Jan. 25. As noon approached, he saw more and more regular vehicles out, and some of them were struggling in the snow.

“If the regular motorists can’t get by, then the snowplows can’t get by,” Baldwin said. “If they can’t get by, the fire trucks, our cruisers can’t respond.”

Baldwin said the level 3 snow emergency will remain in place until the main roads in the county are cleared. It’s difficult to say how long that will take because snow is still coming down, he added. The National Weather Service forecasts snow into the night, with flurries still possible after 10 p.m.

“If we’re just able to stay off of the road and let the snowplows do their job, then we can all get back on the road quicker,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said the main purpose of the snow emergency is to keep people off the roads who do not need to be traveling. He hopes central Ohioans heed the emergency’s warning.

“The main message is to keep people safe. Just stay home and enjoy the day,” Baldwin said.

Public Safety and Breaking News Reporter Bailey Gallion can be reached at bagallion@dispatch.com.