Woman struck and killed by snow plow in Norwood, Mass. – NBC Boston

A married couple was struck by a snowplow in an MBTA parking lot in Norwood, Massachusetts, during Sunday’s snowstorm and the wife has since died, according to police.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the MBTA’s Norwood Central parking lot. A 47-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife were walking through the lot when an employee of a private company contracted by the T for snow removal put the Ford F-350 pickup truck he was driving in reverse and struck the couple, MBTA Transit Police said.
The wife died as a result of her injuries. The husband survived and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The plow driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
MBTA Transit Police are working with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.
“This is an unimaginable, horrific incident,” MBTA Transite Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. “On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Massachusetts State Police said they responded to nearly 150 crashes, seven involving injury, during Sunday’s snowstorm. And numerous cars were seen stuck on ramps on Interstate 95. New Hampshire State Police also said they responded to dozens of crashes, slide-offs and calls for assistance.
