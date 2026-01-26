Cold Temperatures Continue Through the Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today is another bitterly cold day, not as cold as Friday, but still cold. Wind chills this morning ranged from -25° to -30°.
For the rest of the day, we will continue to see below zero temperatures along with below zero wind chills.
By Sunday, we will have more cold temperatures and wind chills. Air temperatures will likely reach above zero, but wind chills will continue to stay below zero throughout the day.
Wind chills really start to get cold later Sunday night into Monday morning. By Monday morning, wind chills will likely reach -30°.
First Alert Days are still in place for Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will start to see a slight improvement in our wind chills and temperatures.
We will start to see an improvement in our temperatures later next week, with air temperatures just reaching the double digits. Though there will be a slight improvement to our temperatures, wind chills will likely stay below zero until next weekend.
Have a great weekend & stay warm! -Derrick
