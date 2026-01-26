Cincinnati and other Ohio cities set snowfall records Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
While readings are still rolling in for smaller neighborhoods and for the winter storm as a whole, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has declared Sunday a record-setting day for city snow readings.
How much snow did Cincinnati, Columbus get?
Cincinnati’s old record for Jan. 25 was 5.8 inches set in 2004. This year now holds the title with 9.2 inches.
New records were set in other Ohio cities as well. Dayton set a new daily snowfall record for Jan. 25 with 12.4 inches and Columbus with 11.9 inches, according to the weather service.
How much snow do we have?
The weather service has not yet posted snowfall totals for the whole duration of the storm. Here are some neighborhood totals and the times they were recorded on Sunday, Jan. 25:
-
Batesville, Ind.: 14.2 inches at 6: 43 p.m.
-
Monroe: 13.1 inches at 6:37 p.m.
-
Middletown: 12 inches at 1:25 p.m.
-
Hamilton: 10.5 inches at noon.
-
Cleves: 10.5 inches at 7:35 p.m.
-
Hebron 10.2 inches at 7 p.m.
-
Maineville: 10 inches at 9:30 p.m.
-
Wyoming: 10 inches at 2:30 p.m.
-
Lebanon: 9.8 inches at 1:53 p.m.
-
Sharonville: 9.5 inches at 11 p.m.
-
Ross: 9.5 inches at 7:30 p.m.
-
Mason: 9 inches at 6:25 p.m.
-
Glendale: 8.8 inches at 1:20 p.m.
-
Blue Ash: 8 inches at 9 a.m.
-
Union: 8 inches at 7:30 p.m.
-
Warsaw: 8 inches at 7:30 p.m.
-
Mack: 7.8 inches at 9 a.m.
-
Madeira: 7.5 inches at 2:30 p.m.
-
Crittenden: 7 inches at 9:45 a.m.
-
Florence: 6.6 at 8:30 a.m.
-
Burlington: 6.5 inches at 10:45 a.m.
-
Independence: 6 inches at 12:53 a.m.
See latest snowfall amounts posted to the weather service database here.
