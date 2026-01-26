Chocolate Bar Recall Expands amid Risk of Fatal Infections Due to Possible Contamination

NEED TO KNOW
A nationwide chocolate recall has been expanded amid a risk of “fatal infections.”
Spring & Mulberry announced in a Jan. 14 press release — shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s website — that they have broadened their voluntary recall of Mint Leaf chocolate products to include additional flavors due to possible contamination with Salmonella.
The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retailers nationwide since Sept. 15, 2025. The recalled products can be identified by the brand name — Spring & Mulberry — as well as the flavor name, lot code and box color.
The lot code is printed on the back of the chocolate’s packaging and inner flow wrap.
The affected flavors and lots are:
Earl Grey (#025258)
Lavender Rose (#025259, #025260)
Mango Chili (#025283)
Mint Leaf (#025255)
Mixed Berry (#025275, #025281, #025337)
Mulberry Fennel (#025345)
Pecan Date (#025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343)
Pure Dark Minis (#025273)
According to the release, Salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in young children, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions or weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include watery diarrhea (that might have blood or mucus), stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after infection and usually last between four and seven days.
In rare cases, a Salmonella infection “can spread to urine, blood, bones, joints, the brain or other internal organs, causing symptoms related to that body part or system,” the CDC said.
Spring & Mulberry said that there have been no confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects reported. The Raleigh, N.C.-based company was first alerted to the potential for contamination after a contract manufacturer was conducting routine third-party testing and revealed that finished product tested positive for Salmonella.
Customers who have purchased the affected lots are advised to immediately throw out the chocolate and not consume it. Customers can request a refund or replacement product by emailing Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com and providing a photo of the lot code.