For years, Jennifer Aniston seemed to have quietly closed the door on motherhood. After two divorces, endless headlines and a lifetime of scrutiny over her personal life, the Friends star had, by all accounts, made peace with never having children. Now, insiders say that decision may be shifting – and it is all down to her new relationship with hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis.

Over the holidays, the 56-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of Jim cradling a baby, prompting an outpouring of fan speculation. According to US magazine Globe, that image was more than just a cute festive moment. Pals claim Jen is now ‘seriously considering’ adopting after she and Jim marry, with the relationship reawakening a desire she thought she had left firmly in the past.

Jennifer Aniston Adoption Talk ‘Cracked Open’ By New Romance

Behind the scenes, friends say the couple initially clashed over the idea of starting a family. Jim, who already has a teenage son from a previous marriage, has ‘always wanted another child,’ insiders tell GLOBE Magazine. Jen, by contrast, had spent years trying to emotionally move on from the pain of failed attempts to become a mum.

‘It was tough at first because Jim has always wanted another child and Jen’s spent years coming to terms with the fact that motherhood wasn’t in the cards for her, and she genuinely had made peace with it. ‘Now they have fallen so head over heels in love, they can’t help but talk about what it would be like to have a family together,’ dishes an insider. ‘Being with Jim has cracked something open, and made her come around to his suggestion of adopting.’

The pair were first linked in July, when they were spotted holidaying together, sparking rumours that Jen had finally found a serious partner after her 2018 split from second husband Justin Theroux. It is Jennifer’s first serious relationship since that break‑up, and friends say the emotional shift has been profound.

By November, she made the romance Instagram official, sharing a heartfelt post to mark Jim’s 50th birthday. For someone as fiercely private as Aniston, that alone was a significant statement – a sign that she sees Curtis not as a casual fling, but as a long‑term presence in her life.

Jennifer Aniston Adoption Plans Still ‘Cautious’ – But Very Real

According to insiders, talk of adoption did not come easily. Jim’s recent ‘infant interaction’, as one source puts it, is said to have ‘given Jen ideas’, but the journey from a wistful thought to a serious plan has been emotionally loaded.

‘As for adopting a child, ‘every-one is telling Jen she should do it, that she’d be the most wonderful mom and it’s not too late to experience motherhood for herself,’ spills a source. ‘Jen has so many friends who have adopted kids and they’ve all told her it was the best choice they’ve ever made. Jen is being cautious and says she’s not making any decisions just yet, but it’s something she and Jim are openly discussing, which is not a scenario anyone would have predicted a year ago.’

Those close to her say that encouragement from her inner circle has been crucial. Many of Jen’s friends have built families through adoption and have reportedly reassured her that age need not be a barrier to being a hands‑on, loving parent. The message she keeps hearing, according to sources, is simple: she would ‘be the most wonderful mom’.

For Jen, though, caution is part of self‑preservation. Having spent much of her adult life with strangers speculating about her womb, she is said to be determined not to rush into anything or feed a media circus. That is why, insiders insist, she is keeping discussions with Jim grounded and private, even as the possibility becomes more concrete.

Meanwhile, Jim appears to be hinting at big life changes of his own. In a 2025 round‑up on Instagram, he wrote: ‘Some amazing things happened this year but it’s always the people who make it. Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store … got a few surprises cooking.’ Fans were quick to wonder whether those ‘surprises’ might include a proposal – or even the start of the family he and Jennifer are now said to be dreaming about together.

For a woman who once seemed resigned to being Hollywood‘s most famous ‘childless’ star, the idea of Jennifer Aniston adoption talks would have sounded far‑fetched not long ago. Now, those closest to her say love has changed the equation – and, for the first time in years, she is allowing herself to imagine what it might feel like to be called ‘Mum.’