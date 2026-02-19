Is Singapore’s plan to regulate blind boxes ‘paternalistic’ or ‘harm reduction’?

Attracted by the element of surprise, Faye Jimeno is a regular buyer of blind boxes – toys or merchandise sold in sealed packaging, with consumers unaware of their design until after a purchase.
The 33-year-old creative executive from Singapore said her passion for blind boxes began in 2021, and their attractiveness and mystique had led her to buy them weekly, mainly in shops located in shopping centres.

“They are compact, relatively affordable and easy to purchase on a whim… Beyond that, there’s also the thrill of not knowing what you’ll get. It taps into the collector’s completionist instinct, which keeps you coming back for more,” she told This Week in Asia.

That sense of retail suspense is now under official scrutiny.

Singapore is drafting rules to govern the sale of these blind boxes after authorities raised concerns about gambling-style risks, prompting a debate over whether such a move reflects consumer protection or unnecessary state intervention.

Observers told This Week in Asia that while the measures might seem heavy-handed to some, the products could encourage impulsive buying and cause financial strain, particularly among younger consumers.

