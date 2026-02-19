Is Singapore’s plan to regulate blind boxes ‘paternalistic’ or ‘harm reduction’?

“They are compact, relatively affordable and easy to purchase on a whim… Beyond that, there’s also the thrill of not knowing what you’ll get. It taps into the collector’s completionist instinct, which keeps you coming back for more,” she told This Week in Asia.
That sense of retail suspense is now under official scrutiny.
Singapore is drafting rules to govern the sale of these blind boxes after authorities raised concerns about gambling-style risks, prompting a debate over whether such a move reflects consumer protection or unnecessary state intervention.
Observers told This Week in Asia that while the measures might seem heavy-handed to some, the products could encourage impulsive buying and cause financial strain, particularly among younger consumers.