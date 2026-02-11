Is Survivor on tonight? TV schedule, how to watch, season 50 premiere

Learn about ‘Survivor 50’ scavenger hunt and meet new show contestants Marylanders are invited to take part in the “Survivor 50 Challenge,” a scavenger hunt for Immunity Idols across the U.S. beginning on Jan. 30, 2026.

“Survivor” fans, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane.

Ahead of the landmark “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans,” CBS is airing 10 classic episodes over the next two weeks that feature Season 50 contestants from their original seasons.

The marathon of episodes is billed as “Road to 50.”

And it begins tonight, Monday, Feb. 9, with one of the most memorable moments in the franchise’s history when the Black Widow Brigade alliance from “Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites” duped ice cream scooper Erik Reichenbach in that season’s penultimate episode in giving Cirie Fields his immunity necklace at tribal council. They, in turn, voted him out.

Fields is one of the 24 returning players for season 50.

These archived episodes are one of the ways CBS and “Survivor” are hyping up the historic season, along with a nationwide hidden immunity idol hunt. An idol is hidden in each of the 50 states with clues directing fans to the location.

Here’s what to know about the Road to 50 episodes, the season 50 premiere and the idol hunt:

Is Survivor on tonight?

Yes, “Survivor” will be on your screens tonight, Feb. 9. It’s the start of a 10-episode “Survivor” marathon over the next 10 days.

And it begins with the legendary episode from “Survivor: Micronesia,” the 16th season that filmed in late 2007 and aired in early 2008. Parvarti Shallow would go on to win the season. The episode title was “If It Smells Like a Rat, Give It Cheese.

Here’s a clip from the episode where following the immunity challenge, the Black Widow Brigade alliance of Shallow, Fields, Natalie Bolton and Amanda Kimmel set in motion the plan to trick Reichenbach into handing over his immunity necklace at the upcoming tribal council when there were only five castaways left:

What time is Survivor on tonight?

Tonight’s episode airs from 7 to 8 p.m. Central time. That will be the time for six of the 10 episodes in the marathon.

All of the episodes begin at 7 p.m., but the final three episodes, which show more recent seasons, in the marathon are 90 minutes. “Survivor” has shifted to 1½-hour episodes in recent years.

Two other episodes in the marathon – featuring two season finales – will be two hours.

What channel is Survivor episodes on tonight? Survivor TV, live stream

Like regular “Survivor” episodes, the “Road to 50” classic episodes will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Survivor season 50 release date: When does the new season of Survivor start?

The Season 50 release date is Wednesday, Feb. 25.

The premiere will be three hours, the longest ever for a non-finale in the show’s history.

Survivor 50 premiere: Survivor trailer

Since the finale of season 49, there have been several trailers for season 50 and player pre-season interviews as the anticipation builds to see the return of so many fan favorites and iconic characters.

Here were a couple of the trailers:

How many seasons of Survivor are there?

There have been 49 seasons of “Survivor” and the 50th season is about to air later this month.

Survivor 50 cast

The Survivor 50 cast features a record-high 24 players from throughout the 25 years (this season filmed last summer), including Jenna Lewis from the first season and Savannah Lurie and Rizo Velovic from the most recent season.

Three former winners are back in an attempt to join an exclusive club of two-time winners. Each of the three tribes will be represented by a past winner: Dee Valladares (season 45), Kyler Fraser (season 48) and Lurie (season 49).

Scroll through this gallery for the complete cast:

When did Survivor first air?

“Survivor” first aired in the summer of 2000 and has been on air ever since.

Richard Hatch won the first season, which took place in Pulau Tiga, Malaysia, across 39 days. Jeff Probst has hosted every season of “Survivor.”

Survivor idol hunt

In the lead up to Survivor 50, the show is putting on an idol hunt across the country. Each state has an idol hidden in its state. Fans can solve the clues to locate it and then be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of a trip to the season 50 live finale in Los Angeles.

Many past “Survivor” players have been at the location of their state’s idol, including past Valladares in Florida, and Carolyn Wiger in Minnesota.

Learn more about the hunt at survivor50challenge.com. Twenty-two of the 50 idols have been claimed with more clues dropping for other states over the next two weeks. New York is the final state on Feb. 22.

Wisconsin’s clue drops on Feb. 18.

Survivor episode schedule: Road to 50

Here is the episode schedule for the Road to 50 marathon (times are Central):

Monday, Feb. 9 (7-8 p.m.)

Survivor: Micronesia: “If It Smells Like a Rat, Give It Cheese”: Cirie Fields (season 50 contestant)

Tuesday, Feb. 10 (7-8 p.m.)

Survivor: Tocantins: “The Martyr Approach”: Benjamin “Coach” Wade (season 50 contestant)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 (7-9 p.m.)

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains: “Slay Everyone, Trust No One”: Cirie Fields, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Colby Donaldson, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (season 50 contestants)

Thursday, Feb. 12 (7-9 p.m.)

Survivor: South Pacific: “Loyalties Will Be Broken”: Benjamin “Coach Wade” and Ozzy Lusth (season 50 contestants).

Friday, Feb. 13 (7-8 p.m.)

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers: “The Survivor Devil”: Chrissy Hofbeck (season 50 contestant)

Monday, Feb. 16 (7-8 p.m.)

Survivor: David vs. Goliath: “Jackets and Eggs”: Angelina Keeley, Christian Hubicki and Mike White (season 50 contestants).

Tuesday, Feb. 17 (7-8 p.m.)

Survivor: Edge of Extinction: “Awkward”: Rick Devens (season 50 contestant).

Wednesday, Feb. 18 (7-8:30 p.m.)

Survivor 45: “The Ex-Girlfriend at The Wedding”: Dee Valladares (season 50 contestant).

Thursday, Feb. 19 (7-8:30 p.m.)

Survivor 46: “Hide ’N Seek”: Q Burdette, Tiffany Ervin and Charlie Davis (season 50 contestants).

Friday, Feb. 20 (7-8:30 p.m.)

Survivor 48: “Icarus Time”: Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu and Joseph “Joe” Hunter (season 50 contestants)

Survivor 50 watch party

Attention “Survivor” fans in the Milwaukee area, Survivor fan favorite and Wisconsinite resident Andrea Boehlke will host a “Survivor” watch party and concert on March 11.

“Survivor 50” contestant Benjamin “Coach” Wade, “Survivor” icon Jerri Jerri Manthey and “Survivor 46” contestant Ben Katzman will all be in attendance, along with Boehlke, a three-time “Survivor” contestant.

It will take place at The Falcon Bowl, 801 E. Clarke St., in Milwaukee. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the episode starting at 7 p.m. A concert featuring Katzman and Wade with Manthey as the DJ will follow.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 9 after Boehlke announced the event on social media. Buy tickets here.

Boehkle, who grew up in Random Lake, has hosted “Survivor” watch parties for the last few years since returning to Wisconsin from New York. And this one will be one of her biggest following a season 48 party that featured several past contestants while raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Wisconsin.