Jaime King has been accused of failing to pay more than $100,000 in fees to her ex Kyle Newman’s divorce lawyers following their contentious split.

The “Hart of Dixie” star is being ordered to appear in court over the unpaid sum and must turn over information about her assets for Newman’s former law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, to collect, Us Weekly reports.

The newly-engaged actress, 46, was previously ordered to pay $98,441.16 in fees to the law firm, which boasts celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser as one of its partners.

The 2024 order also stated that the firm was eligible to receive interest on the fees that accrued to $2,000.

Jaime King has been accused of failing to pay more than $100,000 in fees to divorce lawyers. Instagram/Jaime King

In the latest development in the pair’s divorce saga, Judge Shelley Kaufman ordered King to appear in court on Sept. 16.

Should she fail to show up, King faces the threat of arrest.

In Judge Joshua D. Wayser’s order from May 2024, obtained by the outlet, King was ordered to hand over the fees to the law firm within 30 days.

“It is appropriate that [King], the high earner in the marriage, pay those fees,” the judge wrote at the time.

The actress was embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with Kyle Newman. FilmMagic

King, 46, recently lost physical custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, 9. Instagram/Jaime King

However, more than a year later, the firm has alleged that they have not received the payment from King.

“This is the first time Jaime or her current legal team have been made aware of this filing,” King’s reps told Page Six in response.

“The continued media attention on the mounting financial and emotional costs of this unnecessarily aggressive divorce highlights the unrelenting pressure Jaime has faced.”

“For years, she has endured fear tactics and legal intimidation while doing everything in her power to protect her children and rebuild a stable life for them,” her reps went on.

The actress was recently forced out of her Los Angeles pad for owing more than $42,000 in back rent. Instagram/Jaime King

In October 2024, Newman filed for sole custody of the kids after claiming he found his ex-wife “strung out” and “drunk” while watching their sons. Instagram/Jaime King

“Jaime remains committed to the healing for her family, and moving forward with grace. We respectfully ask for privacy and compassion during this time.”

Page Six has reached out to King’s reps and Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles for comment.

In March, King lost physical custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, and was forced out of her Los Angeles pad for owing more than $42,000 in back rent.

A judge ruled that King and Newman, 49, will share legal custody of their two children, but the filmmaker will have sole physical custody.

Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for signing up!

King was granted visitation rights; however, she would have to be supervised and could only see her sons three times a week. King was also ordered to finish six months of rehab for drugs and alcohol.

Her custody agreement was dramatically amended after she failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program that consisted of weekly testing, a 26-week parenting program and both individual and conjoint counseling with her children.

The pair’s bitter split took a turn for the worse in October 2024 when Newman filed for sole custody of the kids. Newman claimed he found his ex-wife “strung out” and “drunk” while watching their sons.

The exes were locked in a lengthy legal battle over finances and custody when King filed for divorce in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. Getty Images for Clique Hospitality

A judge ruled that King and Newman, 49, will share legal custody of their two children, but the filmmaker will have sole physical custody. Instagram/Jaime King

The exes were locked in a lengthy legal battle over finances and custody when King filed for divorce in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. They finally settled their divorce in 2023.

In March, King broke her silence after being kicked out of her LA home for racking up more than $42,000 in back rent.

If you or someone you care about is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).