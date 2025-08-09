EXCLUSIVE: Following a busy 2025 that included an Emmy nominated performance and a Marvel Studios movie, Pedro Pascal isn’t looking to slow down as he is in talks to star in the Searchlight Pictures pic Behemoth! from writer-director Tony Gilroy. Searchlight recently came on to the project which Gilroy will write and direct. While the deal is not closed, sources say Pascal wants to do it and things are headed in the right direction.

Plot details are vague at this time but Gilroy has said in interviews that the film revolves around a cellist. Gilroy would also produce with Sanne Wohlenberg. The film is set to begin principal photography this fall in Los Angeles, with release plans to be announced at a later date.

Pascal is coming off a hugely successful summer, with A24 and Celine Song’s Materialists, A24 and Ari Aster’s Eddington and Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. All three projects premiered to widespread critical acclaim, with Materialists being A24’s third highest grossing opening ever, and Fantastic Four: First Steps being Marvel’s highest grossing opening of 2025.

Fantastic Four kicked off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pascal recently wrapped production on the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere in 2026. Also in 2026, Pedro will reprise his role as Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

On the TV side, Pascal most recently earned a Lead Actor Emmy nomination for his performance in season two of HBO’s The Last of Us. Pascal garnered Lead Actor Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in season 1.

Other recent credits include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, Freaky Tales and Pedro Almodovar’s A Strange Way Of Life.

Gilroy is coming off the final season of Andor, which earned strong ratings and reviews which included an Emmy nomination for best drama.

Pascal is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austin.