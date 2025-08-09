By Tony Fairbairn

CINCINNATI, USA – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s recent good form will be put to the test when he takes on Joao Fonseca in Cincinnati.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [17] v Joao Fonseca H2H & Match Fundamentals

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [17] v Joao Fonseca H2H: First Meeting Cincinnati 2025 Cincinnati, USA Hard (O) Prize Money: $35,260 Fourth on Court Three (20:30 BST) Sky/Now TV

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is in a good run of form in his career as the Spaniard is nearing a top 16 seeding at the US Open. After a decent last few months, Davidovich Fokina reached the final in Washington to begin his US hard court swing and was inches away from winning his first ATP tour title. However, Davidovich Fokina will know that he can’t be complacent if he wants to continue challenging for titles and will hope he can continue the momentum on the road to the last Grand Slam of the season in New York.

A tough test awaits Davidovich Fokina in the form of talented Brazilian Joao Fonseca. It’s been a breakthrough season for Fonseca who won his first ATP title this season and is on the verge of a place in the world’s top 50. Ferocious power on both wings, Fonseca will now aim for consistency as he is still a raw talent and it’s his overeagerness that has cost him against the world’s best players with unforced errors happening at a fast rate. Now Fonseca aims to improve that side of his game as he looks to score another big win in his career.

Davidovich Fokina will use the forehand to create angles as he will use depth to neutralise Fonseca’s power. Meanwhile, Fonseca will use the serve to dictate play as he will use the backhand to get Davidovich Fokina moving. As long as the Spaniard is healthy, he should have too much consistency and experience for an erratic Fonseca in what should be a tight match.

Prediction: Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka [1] v Marketa Vondrousova H2H & Match Fundamentals

Aryna Sabalenka [1] v Marketa Vondrousova H2H: Tied at 4-4 Cincinnati 2025 Cincinnati, USA Hard (O) Prize Money: $18,200 Fourth on P&G Center Court (Not before Midnight BST) Sky/Now TV

World number one Aryna Sabalenka returns to the tour after her heartbreaking semi-final defeat at Wimbledon to Amanda Anisimova. When it has mattered most, Sabalenka has not produced the goods as the US Open will be the last chance for Sabalenka to win a Grand Slam title this year. Despite not winning a Grand Slam Sabalenka has still been consistent and worthy of being the best player in the world and will hope she can continue to show that as she prepares for her Cincinnati title defence.

A massive test awaits Sabalenka in the form of Marketa Vondrousova who has produced some resurgent form recently. That resurgent form has included beating Sabalenka on her way to the Berlin title as she continues to be a problem for many players on the tour with her mix of variety and power. Now Vondrousova will be hoping to add some consistency to her game as she targets a return to the world’s top 50 after injuries have hindered her progress over the last 12 months.

Sabalenka will look to be dominate on serve, using the forehand to accelerate the pace of the rallies. Meanwhile, Vondrousova will use the slice and dropshot to keep Sabalenka moving as she will construct points unique and innovative points to test the world number one’s fitness levels. This will be a very tough match for Sabalenka but the defending champion will be out for revenge and will win the big points to edge through a tight match.

Prediction: Sabalenka in three sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime [28] v Tomas Martin Etcheverry H2H & Match Fundamentals

Felix Auger-Aliassime [28] v Tomas Martin Etcheverry H2H: First Meeting Cincinnati 2025 Cincinnati, USA Hard (O) Prize Money: $35,260 Second on Court Four (17:30 BST) Sky/Now TV

It’s been another frustrating year if you are a fan of Felix Auger-Aliassime. After a positive start to the year, the Canadian has struggled to be consistent and has often found errors in his game at the most random times. Once again Auger-Aliassime struggled under pressure as he suffered an early exit in Canada with his lack of confidence on show. Now the Canadian will hope he can lift his game with the US Open fast approaching and time running out in order to improve his ranking.

A difficult test will await Auger-Aliassime in the form of Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Martin Etcheverry has been able to adapt his game on all surfaces and can frustrate his opponents by extending the rallies while using consistent power to neutralise the qualities of his opponents. Although it hasn’t been the best season for Martin Etcheverry, the Argentinian knows he can step up his game against an out of confident opponent and he will look to do the same here by scoring a big win ahead of the US Open.

Auger-Aliassime will need to be consistent on serve with the Canadian struggling in recent weeks to get any persistent success from it. Meanwhile, Martin Etcheverry will be aggressive on the second serve return and will outmuscle Auger-Aliassime in the longer rallies. The Canadian hasn’t been the most reliable in these types of matches and that is expected to continue with Martin Etcheverry’s consistency winning the day.

Prediction: Martin Etcheverry in three sets.

