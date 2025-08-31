Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of major title number 25 continued after coming through his third-round clash with Cam Norrie.

Djokovic, who had defeated Norrie in all six of their previous meetings, clinched yet another victory over the Briton, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

He has now reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 69th time in his career, equalling his old rival Roger Federer for the most of any player in the Open Era.

His next opponent comes in the form of fellow ATP veteran Jan-Lennard Struff, who advanced after overcoming Frances Tiafoe in straight sets.

The two stars, both over the age of 35, will face each other for the eighth time on the tour.

Jan-Lennard Struff speaks ahead of clash with Novak Djokovic

Speaking on Djokovic’s longevity ahead of their matchup, Struff said in his press conference: “[It’s] just incredible.

“It’s just fantastic how good he is playing. He shows us all that you can play long tennis and very, very good tennis at his age. It’s just incredible.”

The German recalled his first memory of meeting the Serbian legend: “It was in Halle and it was raining. We played soccer indoors.

“His coach back then was Marian Vajda; he scored the last-minute goal, and they were going nuts. It was incredible.

“I was in the other team, unfortunately! But it was fun, I was like 17 or 16, and just a hitting partner there at the tournament. We played with the coach of Rublev, who was also there and was very nice.”

Novak Djokovic’s lopsided head-to-head record against Jan-Lennard Struff

Like Norrie, Struff has never managed to come out on top against Djokovic at a tour-level event, despite seven attempts.

His first meeting with the 24-time major champion came in 2017 at the Qatar Open, where he lost in straight sets.

Match Winner 2021 Davis Cup Finals Round Robin Djokovic 2021 Tokyo Olympics Round of 32 Djokovic 2020 US Open Round of 32 Djokovic 2020 Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Djokovic 2020 Australian Open Round of 128 Djokovic 2019 Roland Garros Round of 16 Djokovic 2017 Qatar Open Round of 32 Djokovic Novak Djokovic’s head-to-head record with Jan-Lennard Struff

The two have faced off at a Grand Slam three times before, clashing at Roland Garros in 2019, and the Australian Open, followed by the US Open in 2020.

Struff has only ever taken one set off of Djokovic, which he managed in their bout in Melbourne, and will now hope to finally end his losing streak against the 38-year-old in New York.