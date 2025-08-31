For the second consecutive week, Purdue quarterback commit Corin Berry has put in a stellar performance on the gridiron. On Thursday night, the three-star prospect led his Charter Oak (Calif.) team to a 33-23 win over Upland (Calif.) inside SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

In the win, Berry went 9-of-12 passing for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns. He connected on touchdown strikes of 52 and 61 yards through the air while scoring on a 1-yard run.

The 6-foot-2.5, 185-pound talent opened his senior season last week by going 16-of-17 for 239 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 35 rushing yards in a 49-7 victory over Canyon (Calif.).

On the season, Berry has totaled 465 yards passing (86%) with 7 touchdowns with 35 rushing yards and one score.

Berry was originally committed to Boston College, but after a visit to West Lafayette in April, he flipped his pledge to Purdue due to his relationship with the trio of head coach Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Josh Henson, and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw.

“The number one thing was a real alignment on both a football and non-football level,” Barry noted of his Purdue pledge. “Coach Odom, Henson, and Hinshaw really won me over with their character, vision for the offense, and my place in it. Also, they made it very clear how much they wanted me to be a part of Purdue football. I was super impressed by the way they recruited me and I believe it’s a reflection on how they will run the program.”