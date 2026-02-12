Jane Fonda’s Favorite L'Oréal Paris Moisturizer Is $18

One of my favorite movies of all time is California Suite, a gem of a Neil Simon film with witty dialogue, an incredible cast, and themes that are as relevant as ever. I often forget that it came out so long ago, especially when I see Jane Fonda then and now. It truly doesn’t look like she’s aged by four decades, and though there are plenty of factors that go into her ageless complexion, one of them is L’Oréal Paris’s Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer. Better yet? It’s just $18.

Fonda uses a rotation of moisturizers, but calls this one of her “favorites.” According to the brand, it’s also been used to prep Helen Mirren’s skin for red carpet events. And if that’s still not enough proof of its efficacy, it also has more than 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone.

As the name implies, the Age Perfect line is designed to nourish, hydrate, and enhance mature complexions. The Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Moisturizer is formulated with the usual suspects given its goals. Primarily, there are beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) courtesy of lipo hydroxy acid (LHA), a deep-penetrating chemical exfoliant that gently sloughs off old, dead cells to reveal brighter, fresher skin. There’s also peony extract, an anti-inflammatory antioxidant that has anti-aging benefits. Lastly, there’s a subtle pink tint that does more than just look pretty in the tub, according to shoppers.

One wrote, “The best thing [about Rosy Tone Moisturizer] is the tint. When I’m in a hurry or feeling lazy, I skip foundation.” A 70-year-old shopper said, “It has improved the texture of my skin to the point where I rarely wear any makeup other than lipstick.”

Head to Amazon to shop the $18 L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer that has a stamp of approval from Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, and thousands of mature shoppers. Check out more anti-aging skin care shopper favorites below.

