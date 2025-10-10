Jaxson Dart went from Ole Miss star to first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, quite the meteoric rise for the star QB.

And he’s had the support of his parents Brandon and Kara Dart along the way.

Brandon and Kara are Utah natives who have four kids including Jaxson. He’s a former college football player who became entrepreneur per People, and she runs a fitness program. And they’ve both been seen rooting on Jaxson at games ever since he took the place of Russell Wilson as the starter for Big Blue.

