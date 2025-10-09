SEPTA was set to restore its service after briefly suspending its Regional Rail lines Thursday afternoon due to signal power issues, but then the transit agency announced service was suspended again.

The first alert was sent on the SEPTA app on Thursday, Oct. 9, around 12:30 p.m.

Around 1 p.m., however, a SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10 that the signal power was restored and that they would resume service shortly.

The spokesperson said signal power issues sometimes occur and are normally resolved in a short period of time.

But, then around 2:36 p.m., an official with SEPTA told NBC10 that service was suspended again because of a PECO issue.

The transit agency does not know when service will be moving again.

The suspended service was not related to the continued inspections of SEPTA’s Silverliner IV railcars that have caused widespread cancellations and delays on Regional Rail for the past few days.