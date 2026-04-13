Jay Leno took the Tesla Semi for a spin. Its 1-million-mile battery could spell trouble for diesel

When Jay Leno got behind the wheel of a Tesla Semi, it wasn’t just a typical celebrity test drive. He offered a glimpse into what the future of freight could look like.
Leno recently drove the all-electric Semi, which, The New York Times says, boasts a range (1) of about 500 miles on a single charge, and came away impressed by both its performance and its potential to reshape long-haul trucking.
But his experience comes at a moment when diesel prices (2) and operating costs (3) remain a major concern for trucking companies, and when electric alternatives are finally starting to scale.
One of the standout features of the Tesla Semi is its durability. Leno’s drive highlighted the truck’s long-range capability, including a battery designed to last up to 1 million miles (4).
That figure could dramatically reduce downtime, long-term maintenance and replacement costs for fleet operators and drivers — critical factors in an industry where margins (5) are often tight.
Read More: How to apply Dave Ramsey’s 7 Baby Steps to your own life
Electric heavy-duty trucks have been discussed for years, but adoption has been slow until recently. The New York Times concurs (6), citing a boost in electric commercial truck ownership, but still with much room to grow.
A U.S. Department of Energy report (7) gives concrete reasons for the uptake:
-
Battery costs have dropped nearly 90% since 2008, slashing the price barrier
-
Early adopters report lower maintenance costs vs. diesel, thanks to fewer moving parts
-
The federal government put $1.5 billion on the table to accelerate the switch
-
New EPA emissions standards for 2027–2032 model years mean the clock is ticking
-
Major fleets, like Amazon, FedEx and DHL, have made public electrification commitments
-
Annual zero-emission truck sales grew 20-fold between 2019 and 2023
And it shows in the fact the $22.74 billion North American electric truck market is expected (8) to expand nearly three times over the next three years, according to Mordor Intelligence.
Tesla Semi program director Dan Priestley said “a few hundred” Semis were made since October 2023 and that there’s “ample demand” for the vehicle, including from independent truck operators, Autoblog reports (9).
The shift is timely — it’s happening as diesel costs remain volatile and putting pressure on businesses that rely on predictable fuel expenses.
For trucking companies, the biggest appeal of electric vehicles isn’t environmental, it’s financial.
Electric trucks can offer lower fuel costs per mile than diesel vehicles, since electricity is often cheaper than traditional fuels, according (10) to the U.S. Department of Energy. They may also require less maintenance because they have fewer moving parts.
But that still might not offset the sticker price, so adoption hasn’t been quick.
Electric semis like Tesla’s are significantly more expensive than traditional diesel trucks, about twice as much, The New York Times reports (11). Electrek says (12) Tesla has quoted $260,000 for the 325-mile model, and $290,000 for the 500-mile model.
Even as interest grows, the transition away from diesel faces major logistical challenges.
The New York Times notes (13) that fast-charging infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks is still limited, particularly for long-haul routes that require quick, reliable charging across large distances. It’s not typically feasible for long-haul drivers to spend hours recharging, so standard chargers aren’t always practical.
But building that fast-charge network will take time and significant investment from both private companies and governments.
Without it, electric trucks may remain concentrated in specific regions or use cases, rather than replacing diesel across the board.
Not yet. But for the first time, its dominance is being seriously challenged.
While Leno’s test drive underscores how far electric trucking has come, the broader industry is still in transition. Cost, infrastructure and scale will ultimately determine how quickly the shift happens.
Diesel trucks continue to dominate long-haul freight, thanks to their range, refueling speed and established infrastructure.
Plus, electric trucks can weigh 2,000 pounds more than diesel trucks, thanks to heavy batteries potentially adding too much strain on the roads, according to (14) The New York Times.
But the momentum is shifting.
Battery improvements, like the Tesla Semi’s long lifespan (15), combined with rising (16) fuel costs and regulatory pressure (17), are making electric options increasingly competitive.
For consumers, the impact may not be immediate, but it could show up in the price of goods over time. Shipping costs are a major factor in retail pricing, and changes in fuel and transportation technology can ripple through the economy.
Join 250,000+ readers and get Moneywise’s best stories and exclusive interviews first — clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.
We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our ethics and guidelines.
The New York Times (1),(6),(11),(13),(14); The Wall Street Journal (2),(16); WEX Inc. (3),(5); YouTube (4) ; Autoblog (9),(15); U.S. Department of Energy (7),(10); Mordor Intelligence (8); Electrek (12); Business Wire (17)
This article originally appeared on Moneywise.com under the title: Jay Leno took the Tesla Semi for a spin. Its 1-million-mile battery could spell trouble for diesel
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.