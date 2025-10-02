Últimas Notícias: Jazz Chisholm Jr. played MLB The Show to bounce back for Yankees in Game 2 of AL Wild CardEnquete A Fazenda 17: Duda, Renata e Walério estão na roça – 02/10/2025 – A Fazenda 17Panathinaikos x Go Ahead Eagles – Retrospecto, escalações e onde assistirAtuação do MPPR em Matinhos resulta em suspensão de projeto de lei que reduziria área de parque municipalLos Angeles Galaxy x Toluca PalpitesOs gols e melhores momentos da 25ª rodada do Brasileirão 2025; veja os vídeosTrês municípios do Paraná realizam novas eleições neste domingoOdete Roitman vai morrer? Leonardo é mesmo doente? Mistérios de ‘Vale tudo’ atiçam especulaçõesWhat is STRAUSS on MLB helmets? German company has sponsorship deal7 receitas de peixe recheado para almoço ou jantarResumo exclusivo do capítulo de Dona de Mim (quinta, 02/10)Em Foz do Iguaçu, Gaeco cumpre mandados de prisão e de busca e apreensão contra suspeito de integrar facção criminosaVeja como cuidar da saúde e do bem-estar dos pets na primaveraLIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKENDAtuação do MPPR resulta em decisão judicial que obriga Município de Marmeleiro a reformar quadra poliesportiva de escola ruralAdapar abre concurso público com salários de até R$ 8,4 milChampions League LIVE: Scores & updates including Monaco vs Man City, Arsenal vs Olympiakos & Union SG vs NewcastleBarbaran decreta luto após morte de cliente baleadoConte: “Sporting elite del calcio portoghese, De Bruyne? Va supportato”Engenheira burla sistema e desmata 300 mil m² de área protegida no Paranálançamentos da semana (29 de setembro e 5 de outubro)Who Is Leaving & Coming to General Hospital This Week (Sept 29-Oct 3)?Curitiba tem vagas em cursos gratuitos de gastronomia em outubroAgenda de dividendos e JCP de outubro tem Bradesco (BBDC4) em dose dupla; veja datas | Renda VariávelAtendendo a pedido das Promotorias de Justiça de Laranjeiras do Sul, Judiciário assegura fornecimento imediato de prontuários médicos requisitados a hospitalEsta cidade vai te dar 21 experiências imperdíveis e inusitadasUsuários foram pegos de surpresaXV de Novembro será parcialmente bloqueada em CuritibaUSG x Newcastle na Champions: onde assistir, horário e escalaçõesCuritiba terá degustação de vinhos ao pôr do solo que falta esclarecer sobre vazamento de óleo que fechou o Santos Dumont por 12 horasEdição trata da atuação do MP quanto a irregularidades em concurso públicosCuritiba constrói pista de skate inspirada em bowl lendário dos EUAJustiça inicia liquidação da Oi, destitui diretoria e nomeia interventoresPaige Spiranac Goes Viral For 2025 Halloween Costume PhotoLola Young cancela show no Lollapalooza Brasil – 30/09/2025 – IlustradaSummer heat and Air Quality Alerts for the first day of October | NewsOi: Justiça concede antecipação parcial de falência – 30/09/2025 – MercadoRoyal family faces new divisions after positives of tea and TrumpPrevisão do tempo em Curitiba nesta quarta-feira (01)Extended Highlights: Sinner, #NextGenATP Tien set final clash in Beijing 2025 | ATP TourHalloween na Cinemateca tem monstros e filmes de KubrickBitcoin resiste à volatilidade e termina setembro com ganho de cerca de 4% | CriptomoedasResultado Mega Sena 2921: veja números desta terça-feiraEUA: família de cineasta brasileira detida tenta soltura – 30/09/2025 – Mundo7 receitas de nhoque vegetariano para o jantarYouTube to pay $24.5 million to settle Trump lawsuitTranscript: Sen. Rand Paul on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Sept. 28, 2025Justiça recebe denúncia oferecida pelo MPPR em Almirante Tamandaré contra ex-secretário municipal e servidores investigados por falsidade ideológicaveja números sorteados nesta terça-feiraJoão Vitor Xavier deixa o Bastidores para assumir a CNN Brasil » Moon BHEx-vereador de Matinhos denunciado por matar casal em acidenteLionel Messi e Cristiano Ronaldo: recordes que podem nunca mais ser alcançadosMPPR ajuíza ação civil para que Município de Umuarama adote medidas para o aprimoramento da política pública de assistência socialCuritiba é boa para pedestres? Estudo revela desafios do caminharEnterro de Odete Roitman em ‘Vale tudo’ tem caixão fechado e clima tenso entre Leila e Marco AurélioOnde Encontrar Advogado no Brasil: Melhores Sites e Plataformas em 2025Conselho de Boxe suspende Popó, Wanderlei Silva e mais quatroInter Miami vs. Chicago Fire: Preview, Predictions and LineupsMassagem Tântrica BH: Conheça os Principais Centros Especializados da CapitalMassagem Tântrica em Belo Horizonte: Guia Completo com Profissionais Certificados, Benefícios Comprovados e Como Escolher Terapeuta QualificadoMassagem Tântrica em Campinas: Descubra os Melhores Centros EspecializadosCan Anthony Volpe Get His Carrying Tool Back?Lotofácil 3500: confira resultado desta terça-feiraMassagem Tântrica: Guia Completo com Profissionais QualificadosAmazon launches Echo devices designed for Alexa+Inscrições abertas até 16 de outubro para concurso público de promotor substituto do Ministério Público do ParanáPrevisão do tempo em Colombo nesta quarta-feira (01)Como saber se o ar da casa precisa de purificação? Sinais comunsO impacto das redes sociais na escolha de produtos esportivosEstrutura de obra cai e trabalhadores ficam feridos em PinhaisSuspeito de matar delegado Ruy Fontes é morto no ParanáEntrevista pelo Dia Nacional do Idoso fala sobre a capacidade jurídica das pessoas idosas de cuidarem da própria vidaCriança levada do Japão a Curitiba ilegalmente volta para mãeFC Bayern: Champions League gegen Pafos – David Luiz spielt beim No-Name-Gegner! | SportNova pista em aeroporto no Paraná permite voos internacionaisFURIA vs. Legacy at ESL Pro League Season 22 Stage 1 | Veja horário, streams, etc.Procurador-geral de Justiça participa da posse dos novos dirigentes do STF e do CNJNFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2025: How all 32 teams stack upCuritiba sediará o Congresso de Jovens Shalom 2025Nicky Hayen kiest opnieuw voor Cisse Sandra op het middenveld: dit is de basisopstelling van Club Brugge tegen AtalantaSantuário de Curitiba prepara missa especial para vestibulandosSanchez banks on home advantage in clash against Sharjah6 passos para cuidar da fimose em crianças com segurançaCarro pega fogo no Túnel Rebouças; motoristas e passageiros deixam via a péVara Criminal de São José dos Pinhais condena a 22 anos, 11 meses e 10 dias de prisão ex-vereador denunciado pelo MPPR por concussão, peculato e falsificaçãoBaralho cigano: previsões de outubro para os 12 signosKairat in the Champions League: 13-hour flights, Chelsea’s wonderkid and Real MadridInmet emite alerta laranja para chuvas intensas e baixa umidade do ar; veja regiões afetadasJimmy Fallon On The Future Of Late Night And Being A Super MarketerBatida entre carretas trava BR-163 e causa 5 km de congestionamentoo que é a substância que matou três por intoxicação?Quais serão os feriados de outubro de 2025?Daniil Medvedev upsets Alexander Zverev in Beijing to reach milestone, ‘but I always want more’ | ATP TourCarlos Alcaraz come en la mesa del ‘Big Three’ y llega a su décima final de la temporadaconfira previsão desta terça-feira (30)Apucarana deve ter um dia com trovões e raios nesta segunda-feira (29)How mortgage brokers can avoid the ‘shiny ball’ trap in tech and lendingcomo fica o tempo nesta terça-feira (30)Sinner garante vaga nas semifinais do Masters de Pequim