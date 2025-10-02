Fortnite is gearing up for the Fortnitemares 2025 event, and it’s set to be a big one. Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming Fortnite downtime.

Fortnitemares is on its way to deliver some frights and a heap of skins, but we have to make our way through another wave of downtime to get there. (Image: Epic Games)

Fortnite is preparing for another update, with a host of eerie content expected in the upcoming Fortnitemares event.

Fortnite has been on a roll with its updates, not only due to its frequent weekly releases, but also because of the vast amount of new features it’s been offering. The release of update 37.30 introduced the drivable Dino Megazord and its cosmetic equivalent in the Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass, while the subsequent update 37.31 brought the Daft Punk Experience, making for an exciting fortnight.

And there’s plenty more on the horizon, as leaks suggest a lengthy Fortnitemares 2025 event packed with more cosmetics than ever before, a twist on the traditional Horde Mode and more. The event promises to be bigger than ever, especially as it’s also set to introduce a new Reload map for players seeking a quicker, scarier experience – all of this following a period of downtime, which, based on recent trends, shouldn’t last too long.

So, when can we expect to return to the game? Here’s what you need to know about the impending Fortnite downtime.

READ MORE: Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 review – two of the greatest 3D platformers ever made in glorious 4KREAD MORE: Fortnite Peacemaker emote pulled by Epic Games after controversial new context appears

Introducing All Out Gaming Introducing All Out Gaming , a dedicated gaming brand providing the best gaming news, reviews, previews, interviews and more! Make sure you don’t miss out on our latest high-quality videos on YouTube , TikTok , and Facebook , where we’ll be posting our latest reviews, previews, interviews, and live streams! You can also subscribe to our free All Out Gaming newsletter service. Click here to be sent all the day’s biggest stories.

Is Fortnite down?

The Fortnite downtime for update 37.40 is scheduled to start at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST on Thursday, October 2. We first discussed this when we examined the Fortnite 37.40 downtime start date, and it has since been confirmed by a new tweet from @FortniteStatus.

The game will remove matchmaking half an hour prior to Fortnite downtime starting, allowing players the opportunity to complete their matches. Given that recent maintenance periods have typically lasted between one and two hours, we anticipate being back in action around 3am PDT / 6am EDT / 11am BST.

Fortnite update 37.40 early patch notes

The most reliable method to discover what’s officially arriving in any particular Fortnite update is to check the Fortnite community Trello board, where developers reveal the fixes they’re currently investigating, plus which solutions are scheduled to arrive in the game imminently. Whilst the team has been somewhat more secretive lately regarding its roster of fixes arriving in any specific update, here’s what has been labelled as “Fixed in Next Game Update” on the board:

Battle Royale / Blitz Royale / Reload / OG

Unable to sprint after using the Shockwave Hammer – We’re working to fix an issue with the Shockwave Hammer preventing sprinting after you try to sprint while mid-air. In the meantime, swapping weapons should allow players to sprint again til we have a fix.

Save the World

Mushrooms cannot be consumed – When trying to consume a mushroom, players may not be able to – the animation stops abruptly during the attempt without applying any effects.

It’s not much to go on, but regarding definitive changes, it’s what we’ve got – and the official content releases will simply have to wait. Brace yourself for the island to become considerably more frightening.