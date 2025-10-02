Powerball lottery drawings are at 11 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, including holidays.

3 weeks after the record-setting $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, the Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, prize was for $160 million.

It’s been a lucky month for lottery jackpots: More than three weeks after the historic $1.787 billion Powerball win, lottery fever is still spiking. And a Florida ticketholder is happy Tuesday morning.

In the $1.8 billion Powerball drawing for Saturday, Sept. 6, a pair of tickets purchased in Texas and Missouri, both matched all five numbers plus the Powerball and will split the jackpot. Last week, the Missouri Powerball player came forward. The Missouri Lottery said the winner elected to stay anonymous and opted for the one-time lump sum of $410.3 million before taxes.

The jackpot has since rolled over nine times after resetting to $20 million on Sept. 8

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, Sept. 27, Powerball drawing, the prize jumped to $160 million with a cash option of $74.2 million for Monday, Sept. 29. Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 1-3-27-60-65 and the Powerball was 16. Power Play was 5x. Those numbers mean another rollover.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday now climbs to $174 million, with a cash option of $80.7 million.

A Florida ticket was one of four to win big and match 5 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. The other tickets matching 5 were purchased in Illinois, New York and Washington.

In case you’re wondering, Saturday, Sept. 27, winning Powerball numbers were 10-16-32-61-66 and the Powerball was 4. Power Play was 2x. There were no secondary winners in that number sequence.

Tickets start at $2 a piece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Powerball lottery drawings are at 11 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, including holidays. Monday, Sept. 29, winning Powerball numbers were 1-3-27-60-65 and the Powerball was 16. Power Play was 5x. We’ll see if there’s a winner so soon after the historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot or another chance at more money for the grand prize.

How long has Powerball rolled over?

The current Powerball streak started Monday, Sept. 8, after a ticket purchased in Fredericksburg, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri, matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the $1.787 billion drawing on Sept. 6, 2025.

Below is a recap of drawings and rollovers and how much the jackpot has increased over time.

When is the next Powerball drawing? What are the chances of winning Powerball lottery?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, including holidays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $2 billion. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

The Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes “must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire.”

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery’s website, winners cannot remain anonymous: “Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner’s name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information.”

However, the site states, the “names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner.”

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots in the history of the game as of Sept. 29, 2025:

10. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

9. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

8. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

7. $842.4 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan

6. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

5. $1.33 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon

4. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

3. $1.765 billion Powerball drawing — Oct. 11, 2023; California

2. $1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri and Texas

1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

As of Sept. 29, 2025, there have been 13 lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion. These are the biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.

