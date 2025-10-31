Jennifer Garner and her middle child, Seraphina, enjoyed some quality time together over the weekend.

The casually dressed pair was photographed running errands in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

For the outing, Garner looked comfortable in a white crewneck sweater with horizontal black stripes, black yoga pants and matching sneakers.

She pulled her highlighted brown hair back into a bun and sported little-to-no makeup.

The actress, 53, accessorized with stud earrings and wore eyeglasses instead of contacts. She also carried a green notebook in her hands.

Meanwhile, Seraphina — whose father is Ben Affleck — went with a navy blue sweatshirt atop a white T-shirt, baggy jeans and light blue sneakers.

The 16-year-old completed the look with a crossbody brown leather bag and carried a sticker-covered water thermos.

Like Garner, Seraphina — who has been rocking a brunette pixie cut — opted for little-to-no-makeup.

The duo was snapped walking side-by-side down a sidewalk, chatting away, before they opened the door of a building.

Paps captured them laughing as they arrived at their destination.

Garner and Affleck were married from June 2005 to October 2018. In addition to Seraphina, they share daughter Violet, 19, and son Samuel, 13.

Affleck, also 53, recently gushed over his kids as well as his co-parenting dynamic with his first wife.

“I could not be more proud of my children, I can’t even tell you,” the actor-director told “Access Hollywood” earlier this month.

“[Violet] takes after her mom. She’s spectacular,” he explained of his eldest child, who had recently delivered an impassioned speech at the United Nations headquarters in which she called for post-COVID-19 mask mandates to combat “unmitigated infection and reinfection.”

Calling Garner a “great partner,” Affleck marveled that he is “very, very lucky” to share “great kids” with her.

“It’s the joy of my life,” he said of his family, adding that they make him “happy every day.”