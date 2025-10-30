Netflix announced a 10-for-1 stock split, a move that changes nothing fundamentally about the company, but could make the pricey individual shares more accessible to the retail investor.

Shareholders as of Nov. 10 will receive nine additional shares for each one they hold on Nov. 14. The stock will then begin trading at the new post-split price on Monday, Nov. 17.

Netflix, the streaming leader whose shares have boomed over the last three years to above $1,000 a share, said it was making the change to “reset the market price of the Company’s common stock to a range that will be more accessible to employees who participate in the Company’s stock option program.”

Netflix shares added more than 2% after hours on the split announcement. The stock closed Thursday at $1,089 a share, up 42% for the year.