Jesus Rodriguez gives Giants 12th-inning walk-off win vs. Pirates


Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 6 7 6 9 9
Cruz cf 5 2 1 1 1 2 .255
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 1 3 .259
Gonzales 3b 6 1 1 1 0 0 .316
O’Hearn rf 6 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Ozuna dh 2 1 0 0 3 1 .194
2-Triolo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Horwitz 1b 5 0 2 3 1 1 .261
Griffin ss 5 1 1 1 1 1 .256
Yorke lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Cook lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Davis c 3 0 1 0 2 0 .163
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 7 13 7 5 8
Lee rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Arraez 2b 4 1 1 1 2 0 .310
Schmitt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
b-Eldridge ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Devers dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .232
1-Koss pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .071
Ramos lf 6 3 2 2 0 0 .272
Adames ss 6 0 3 2 0 1 .209
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .235
Gilbert cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Rodriguez c 6 0 1 1 0 2 .353
Pittsburgh 110 011 000 7 1
San Francisco 001 102 000 13 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Yorke in the 8th. b-struck out for Schmitt in the 10th.

1-ran for Devers in the 10th. 2-ran for Ozuna in the 12th.

E: Chandler (1), Rodriguez (2), Arraez (1). LOB: Pittsburgh 13, San Francisco 16. 2B: Horwitz 2 (6), Adames (12), Lee (9), Devers 2 (8), Ramos (10), Chapman 2 (8). HR: Griffin (3), off Mahle; Cruz (10), off Mahle; Ramos (4), off Chandler. RBIs: Gonzales (18), Griffin (19), Cruz (29), Horwitz 3 (19), Arraez (14), Ramos 2 (18), Chapman (13), Adames 2 (8), Rodriguez (3).

Runners left in scoring position: Pittsburgh 6 (Griffin 3, Gonzales, Reynolds, Cook); San Francisco 8 (Chapman, Gilbert, Rodriguez 3, Ramos 2, Schmitt). RISP: Pittsburgh 2 for 15; San Francisco 7 for 22.

Runners moved up: Horwitz, O’Hearn 2, Adames, Gilbert, Ramos, Lee. LIDP: Lowe. GIDP_Horwitz.

DP: San Francisco 2 (Adames, Schmitt; Adames, Eldridge, Adames).

IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
5 5 2 2 1 3 77 4.62
3 2 2 0 0 18 4.67
1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.87
2 0 0 0 0 19 3.63
1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.33
2 1 2 1 3 2 34 4.12
2 1 0 1 1 14 6.46
IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
5 5 4 4 2 8 97 5.18
1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.60
0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.50
1 1 2 1 1 0 30 2.70
0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
2 0 0 0 2 1 24 5.14

Inherited runners-scored: Montgomery 1-0, Soto 2-0, Winn 1-0, Hentges 1-0, Smith 1-0, Borucki 2-0. IBB: off Ramírez (Arraez), off Ramírez (Eldridge), off Borucki (Ozuna), off Lawrence (Gilbert). HBP: Peguero (Ozuna), Ramírez 2 (Chapman,Gilbert). WP: Smith.

ABS Challenge: Chapman (Strike-Confirmed); Mahle (Ball-Overturned to Strike); Devers (Strike-Overturned to Ball); Mattson (Ball-Confirmed).

Pitch timer violations: Ramírez (pitcher); Borucki (pitcher); Lawrence (pitcher).

Umpires: Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Scott Barry; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jacob Metz.

T: 3:51. A: 41,085 (41,915).



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