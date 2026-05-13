Jesus Rodriguez gives Giants 12th-inning walk-off win vs. Pirates

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|6
|7
|6
|9
|9
|Cruz cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Gonzales 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|O’Hearn rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Ozuna dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.194
|2-Triolo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Horwitz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.261
|Griffin ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Yorke lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cook lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Davis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.163
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|7
|13
|7
|5
|8
|Lee rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Schmitt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|b-Eldridge ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Devers dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|1-Koss pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Ramos lf
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Adames ss
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.209
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Gilbert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Rodriguez c
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.353
|Pittsburgh
|110
|011
|000
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|102
|000
|13
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Yorke in the 8th. b-struck out for Schmitt in the 10th.
1-ran for Devers in the 10th. 2-ran for Ozuna in the 12th.
E: Chandler (1), Rodriguez (2), Arraez (1). LOB: Pittsburgh 13, San Francisco 16. 2B: Horwitz 2 (6), Adames (12), Lee (9), Devers 2 (8), Ramos (10), Chapman 2 (8). HR: Griffin (3), off Mahle; Cruz (10), off Mahle; Ramos (4), off Chandler. RBIs: Gonzales (18), Griffin (19), Cruz (29), Horwitz 3 (19), Arraez (14), Ramos 2 (18), Chapman (13), Adames 2 (8), Rodriguez (3).
Runners left in scoring position: Pittsburgh 6 (Griffin 3, Gonzales, Reynolds, Cook); San Francisco 8 (Chapman, Gilbert, Rodriguez 3, Ramos 2, Schmitt). RISP: Pittsburgh 2 for 15; San Francisco 7 for 22.
Runners moved up: Horwitz, O’Hearn 2, Adames, Gilbert, Ramos, Lee. LIDP: Lowe. GIDP_Horwitz.
DP: San Francisco 2 (Adames, Schmitt; Adames, Eldridge, Adames).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|77
|4.62
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|4.67
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.87
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.63
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.33
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|34
|4.12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|14
|6.46
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|97
|5.18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.60
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1.50
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|30
|2.70
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored: Montgomery 1-0, Soto 2-0, Winn 1-0, Hentges 1-0, Smith 1-0, Borucki 2-0. IBB: off Ramírez (Arraez), off Ramírez (Eldridge), off Borucki (Ozuna), off Lawrence (Gilbert). HBP: Peguero (Ozuna), Ramírez 2 (Chapman,Gilbert). WP: Smith.
ABS Challenge: Chapman (Strike-Confirmed); Mahle (Ball-Overturned to Strike); Devers (Strike-Overturned to Ball); Mattson (Ball-Confirmed).
Pitch timer violations: Ramírez (pitcher); Borucki (pitcher); Lawrence (pitcher).
Umpires: Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Scott Barry; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jacob Metz.
T: 3:51. A: 41,085 (41,915).